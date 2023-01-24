ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Jan.24, 2023

By Ernie Mundell
Your weight could alter vitamin D's effect on your health. People who are overweight or obese might not reap the benefits of vitamin D supplements, new research shows. Read more

Opioid deaths are rising among teens, but too few youth get anti-addiction drug. While prescriptions for buprenorphine have gone down 45% for teens since 2015, they have gone up 47% for adults over 20. Read more

Could UV light from nail polish dryers cause cancer? Using the dryers in laboratory tests, researchers documented cell death and damage, along with DNA mutations. Read more

The Herald News

Risks for Heart Failure Rise in Rural America

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adults who live in rural areas, and Black men in particular, are at much higher risk for developing heart failure. Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition that develops when the heart fails to pump enough blood for the body’s needs. Researchers from the U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., analyzed data from...
The Herald News

Yes, Kids Ward Off COVID More Easily. But Their Immune System Pays a Price

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children’s amped-up immune systems allow them to beat back COVID-19 easily, producing a strong initial response that quickly slaps away the virus. But there might be a price to be paid for that sharp reaction, a new study from Australia says. Because the initial response provides such a swift takedown, kids’ immune systems don’t remember the virus and don’t adapt to be prepared...
The Herald News

Got an Extra Chromosome? It Could Harm You

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have uncovered a serious risk for folks who have an extra X or Y chromosome. Those with the genetic condition known as supernumerary sex chromosome aneuploidy have a risk for blood clots in a deep vein or lung that’s four or five times higher than usual, a new study shows. “An additional X or Y chromosome is more common than many people...
The Herald News

Having trouble hearing

Half of all adults older than 75 have disabling hearing loss, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders reports. It's not just senior citizens, either: 14% of adults ages 20 to 69 have trouble hearing the frequencies of human voices. Two to three of every 1,000 American children are born with documented hearing loss.
The Herald News

The Herald News

ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

