Allen, TX

High 5 Opening at The Farm in Allen in Late 2023

By Amber D. Browne
 3 days ago
An entertainment venue featuring a two-story laser tag arena, bowling, axe throwing, a scratch kitchen, and bar is expected to open at The Farm in Allen later this year. High 5 currently has two locations in operation—Lakeway, which opened in 2016, and Austin—and it is now making its way north to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

A recent Visit Allen, TX Facebook post stated the upscale family entertainment complex will offer an expansive resort-style miniature golf course that will provide access for outdoor entertainment. It will also feature High 5’s “Up Top” boutique bowling lounge with 24 lanes to enjoy a game or two. Event space will also be available for celebrations or company events.

High 5 also features a menu of craft food and a full bar. The food menu at the Austin location includes items such as pizzas, wings, chicken tenders, and salads. Chips and salsa, nachos, tacos, burgers, and sandwiches are also options.

The Farm is a 135-acre mixed-use development on the south side of State Highway 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Rd. High 5 could open at The Farm in late fall of 2023.



