South Dakota State

Noem says cellphone was hacked, blames Jan. 6 panel

By Ines Kagubare
 3 days ago

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said on Monday that her personal cellphone number “has been hacked and used to make hoax calls.”

Noem said her phone was hacked following the release of her and her family’s personal information, including her social security number, by the House Jan. 6 committee.

“Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” Noem said in a statement . “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement.”

Noem said she has asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the leak.

Earlier this month, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of former President Trump’s closest allies, including Cabinet members and Republican governors, were inadvertently disclosed in a spreadsheet that the committee posted along with a number of other records. The document has since been taken down.

Noem is also one of several state lawmakers to have recently ordered a ban on TikTok on state government-issued devices, citing national security concerns over the app’s Chinese-based parent company ByteDance.

ReaDawn Camren
3d ago

she better start looking at tick-tock, obviously she was on there, or how would she know to want to ban Tic-Tock, and since you like to blame, what do you know about biden's and now Pence handling of documents, I am getting to think that that is a sabotage, look who the three that is trying for the presidency, trumps investigation has been said or done, their not finding anymore for awhile, I'm ruling out someone sabotaging him, bc nothing happens to him, a republican wouldn't, and a Democrat sure wouldn't , but now we have Biden, and I was looking at a sabotage there, and it seems that he is looking on a presidency, now we got pence, who is thinking about it, and this happened, it just seems fishy, like the threats and shooting up a Democrats house, that probably sounds crazy, but republicans GOP is desperate, anything could happen even by a innocent supporters bystander of trump

Henry Sanders
3d ago

They do that to everyone else what makes her so special, that's right nothing..

Pat Brown
3d ago

Always blame with the Rs; never take responsibility for anything. jc

