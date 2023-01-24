ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: White House press briefing

By The Hill staff
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes as President Biden faces more scrutiny over the discovery of additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 20.

The press secretary has insisted the White House is cooperating with an investigation led by special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland but is working independently.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

FB1
2d ago

Why isn’t the person who is responsible for the record keeping of confidential documents fired. How can so many documents disappear if they are read in SCIFs and left there for the person in control to file. Typically a 6 month review of secured documents by the controller would show they weren’t returned.

