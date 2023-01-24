Read full article on original website
Here are 3 Washington high school boys basketball teams that should be getting more attention
The high school basketball regular season is starting to wind down. Most of the preseason favorites are right where people thought they would be, but some teams on nobody's radar have come out and shot up near the top of their leagues as postseason play nears. Here are three in-state boys programs ...
Chronicle
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School
Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
Chronicle
Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia Repossessed by Lewis County After Foreclosure
Presumably there is more to the name on a headstone at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia that reads “Edith M. Capp—” but the final letters are obscured by ivy. We know a few things. She was born July, 1909 or 1908, and died in July 1927. Whether she lived to the day of her 18th birthday, the ivy, again, conceals.
Chronicle
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
thurstontalk.com
Blue Heron Bakery in West Olympia Goes Co-Op in a Unique Way and Invites You to Join
The Blue Heron Bakery, a beloved fixture for decades on Olympia’s westside, is in transition and you can be part of it. The bakery is evolving into a unique community- and worker-owned cooperative. This change means the business is returning to its roots while keeping its connections to the South Sound. Like its bread, this effort is rising now.
Ocean Shores Elementary closed after wave of illnesses reported
OCEAN SHORES, Wash — Ocean Shores Elementary closed Tuesday for deep cleaning amid a large number of illnesses, according to the North Beach School District. "The winter illnesses are something our school and families deal with every year," a statement from the school district reads. "This year is no exception."
Chronicle
Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County
It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington Democrats to Hold Reorganization Meeting and Officer Elections
The Washington State Democratic Party will hold its reorganizational meeting and officer elections tomorrow – Saturday, January 28th – beginning at 8am at The Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake. Elections for party officers – Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer – will be held during this meeting and begin at approximately 9 a.m.
KXRO.com
Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside
A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
thurstontalk.com
Enticing Happy Hour Eats at Cynara Restaurant & Lounge
Whether you are a frequent diner or have never stepped through the doorway, Cynara Restaurant & Lounge has an invitation to you. For the regulars, it’s a thank you. You already appreciate the food and comfortable atmosphere. For others, it’s a reason to come inside. For an astonishingly...
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges
The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
southsoundmag.com
Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia
Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
KXRO.com
Two arrested with stolen vehicle in Aberdeen
A high speed chase through Aberdeen ended in the arrest of two people. The Aberdeen Police Department reported that they were called around 2pm on Monday to a possible DUI in the ampm parking lot after someone reported that two people were in the vehicle “nodding” off, possibly under the influence of drugs.
KXRO.com
WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included
While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
KING-5
Washington’s first residential treatment facility for mentally ill defendants opens
CENTRALIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and DSHS Secretary Jilma Meneses were among the state officials who opened the Civil Center for Behavioral Health at Maple Lane on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Centralia. This is the state’s first treatment center located in a community setting to...
KXRO.com
Proposed emergency cold weather shelter not moving forward
Grays Harbor Public Health reports that plans for a cold weather shelter outside Aberdeen have been terminated. According to the agency, the decision came after a lengthy discussion with the Board of County Commissioners, County legal department, and Public Health. Chaplains on the Harbor withdrew themselves from consideration for a...
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
KGMI
Lawmakers in Olympia could allow new sales taxes to hire police officers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Would you pay an additional tax to add more police officers to your local force?. A Washington state Senate committee is considering a bill that would allow cities and counties to add a sales and use tax to goods and services that would help pay for more officers.
Chronicle
$250K Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Back at Centralia Health Care Facility
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has issued a $250,000 warrant for the arrest of a man accused of grabbing a woman by her throat and throwing her against a wall, breaking her back, at a medical facility in Centralia last May. The defendant, Joshua D. Rockwell, 37, of Edmonds,...
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Arrest Man Suspected of Robbery After Two-Hour Bicycle Chase
Lacey police arrested a 31-year-old Olympia man on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday night after he evaded them on a bicycle for about two hours. The man reportedly fled from police officers, K9 units and a drone near the Hawks Prairie Village Mall in Lacey. Police had been searching for the man because they believed he robbed a Lacey Home Depot at knifepoint last week.
