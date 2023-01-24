ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

Chronicle

Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School

Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Blue Heron Bakery in West Olympia Goes Co-Op in a Unique Way and Invites You to Join

The Blue Heron Bakery, a beloved fixture for decades on Olympia’s westside, is in transition and you can be part of it. The bakery is evolving into a unique community- and worker-owned cooperative. This change means the business is returning to its roots while keeping its connections to the South Sound. Like its bread, this effort is rising now.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County

It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
lynnwoodtimes.com

Washington Democrats to Hold Reorganization Meeting and Officer Elections

The Washington State Democratic Party will hold its reorganizational meeting and officer elections tomorrow – Saturday, January 28th – beginning at 8am at The Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake. Elections for party officers – Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer – will be held during this meeting and begin at approximately 9 a.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside

A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
ABERDEEN, WA
thurstontalk.com

Enticing Happy Hour Eats at Cynara Restaurant & Lounge

Whether you are a frequent diner or have never stepped through the doorway, Cynara Restaurant & Lounge has an invitation to you. For the regulars, it’s a thank you. You already appreciate the food and comfortable atmosphere. For others, it’s a reason to come inside. For an astonishingly...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges

The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
ONALASKA, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia

Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Two arrested with stolen vehicle in Aberdeen

A high speed chase through Aberdeen ended in the arrest of two people. The Aberdeen Police Department reported that they were called around 2pm on Monday to a possible DUI in the ampm parking lot after someone reported that two people were in the vehicle “nodding” off, possibly under the influence of drugs.
ABERDEEN, WA
KXRO.com

WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included

While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Proposed emergency cold weather shelter not moving forward

Grays Harbor Public Health reports that plans for a cold weather shelter outside Aberdeen have been terminated. According to the agency, the decision came after a lengthy discussion with the Board of County Commissioners, County legal department, and Public Health. Chaplains on the Harbor withdrew themselves from consideration for a...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Police Arrest Man Suspected of Robbery After Two-Hour Bicycle Chase

Lacey police arrested a 31-year-old Olympia man on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday night after he evaded them on a bicycle for about two hours. The man reportedly fled from police officers, K9 units and a drone near the Hawks Prairie Village Mall in Lacey. Police had been searching for the man because they believed he robbed a Lacey Home Depot at knifepoint last week.
LACEY, WA

