Johnstown, PA

Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect.

Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing:

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 killed in Johnstown shooting, police investigating

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Johnstown police at 814-472-2100 and request to speak with Detective Sergeant Cory Adams. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting the keyword JPD to 847411 , adding a space, typing in your tip information, and hitting send.

The deadly shooting took place around 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the 600 block of Park Avenue near Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church. A man in his 40s was found dead in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

