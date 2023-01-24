ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
‘Birthing Makeup’ Dividing Women on TikTok — Full Glam for Labor?

Women definitely don't wear makeup for men. Here's proof. The "labor makeup" trend continues to rise, as expectant moms are going full glam in the delivery room mere hours and minutes before their child arrives. As expected with anything on the internet, there are divided opinions. Full glam, including hair,...
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Set Three New Guinness World Records

After dominating the world with Blackpink, Lisa just scored three new Guinness World Records thanks to her solo career. According to Guinness World Records, Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best K-Pop in 2022. In 2022,...
