ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Marc Sortman announces bid for Lycoming County Commissioner

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Marc C. Sortman, current Loyalsock Township Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for County Commissioner in the May primary election. He is currently serving his third term as Township Supervisor, and was elected to the Chairman position by his peers. In his professional life, Sortman is the local representative for Tyoga Container Corporation. With over 30 years of business experience, he prefers to treat the township board like a business rather than...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge

BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
BEECH CREEK, PA
therecord-online.com

Strouse announces re-election bid for District Attorney

LOCK HAVEN, PA – District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that he intends to seek a third term as Clinton County’s District Attorney. Strouse first won election as District Attorney in 2015. He initially campaigned on four primary areas of focus: 1) drug and safety concerns in county schools; 2) starting a Veteran’s Court Program; 3) training and resources for our local police officers; and 4) imposing more intensive supervision programs for offenders with substance abuse concerns.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Brooke Fravel seeks re-election for County Auditor

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Brooke Fravel has announced that she will seek the Republican nomination for re-election for Clinton County Auditor in the May primary election. “I have served as one of the three Clinton County Auditors since 2020 and am running for re-election so I can continue using my business and bookkeeping skills to serve the people of Clinton County,” said Fravel.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Dr. Mary E. Tatum announces candidacy for Clearfield County commissioner

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Dr. Mary E. Tatum of Houtzdale has announced her candidacy for election to the office of Clearfield County Commissioner. Dr. Tatum grew up in Coalport and is the daughter of retired Department of Corrections Quehanna Boot Camp Commander Henry “Hank” Tatum and Charlotte Tatum a retired Department of Corrections Registered […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Community foundation awards $592K in grants

LOCK HAVEN, PA — Over 60 area organizations will benefit from more than $592,170 in grants awarded by the Clinton County Community Foundation for 2023. Despite snow and ice, the Foundation board forged ahead with its annual meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Ross Library and chose the recipients from a pool of more than 70 applicants asking for a total of nearly $635,00 in grant funds.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Lou’s View

Clinton County was known for a lot of industries that helped build the local economy. Lumbering, brick, iron, and tobacco all come readily to mind. Brick making was especially big, because of the presence of clay in the county. That also accounts for another big local business—Pottery. There were...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Rolley named Outreach Coordinator for Clinton County Community Foundation

LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Clinton County Community Foundation has announced that Robert ‘Bob’ Rolley Jr. will serve as its new, part-time outreach coordinator. As coordinator, Rolley will work to promote the nonprofit Foundation’s mission, oversee charitable grants from funds established by donors, provide outreach to grant recipients, work to grow the foundation’s assets and capacity, build community and individual relationships, and manage its web site at www.clintoncountyfoundation.org and social media pages and channels.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Renovo Energy Center project remains tied up in state Environmental Hearing Board process

HARRISBURG, PA – The nine-year effort to build a natural gas to electricity plant in Renovo continues through channels before the state’s Environmental Hearing Board. The Renovo Energy Center project, first discussed in 2014, has been involved in litigation for nearly two years, the Clear Air Council and other environmental groups contesting the proposed billion dollar facility.
RENOVO, PA
Newswatch 16

Barn catches fire in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident

The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy