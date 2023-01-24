Read full article on original website
Marc Sortman announces bid for Lycoming County Commissioner
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Marc C. Sortman, current Loyalsock Township Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for County Commissioner in the May primary election. He is currently serving his third term as Township Supervisor, and was elected to the Chairman position by his peers. In his professional life, Sortman is the local representative for Tyoga Container Corporation. With over 30 years of business experience, he prefers to treat the township board like a business rather than...
Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge
BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
Strouse announces re-election bid for District Attorney
LOCK HAVEN, PA – District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that he intends to seek a third term as Clinton County’s District Attorney. Strouse first won election as District Attorney in 2015. He initially campaigned on four primary areas of focus: 1) drug and safety concerns in county schools; 2) starting a Veteran’s Court Program; 3) training and resources for our local police officers; and 4) imposing more intensive supervision programs for offenders with substance abuse concerns.
Brooke Fravel seeks re-election for County Auditor
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Brooke Fravel has announced that she will seek the Republican nomination for re-election for Clinton County Auditor in the May primary election. “I have served as one of the three Clinton County Auditors since 2020 and am running for re-election so I can continue using my business and bookkeeping skills to serve the people of Clinton County,” said Fravel.
Perry Co. receives ‘main street’ designation in community and economic development program
DUNCANNON, PA — Perry County received its first “main street” designation on Thursday as part of a state program to revitalize and develop communities across the Commonwealth. State officials and local business leaders gathered in downtown Duncannon to announce the designation, which they say will invest in...
Dr. Mary E. Tatum announces candidacy for Clearfield County commissioner
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Dr. Mary E. Tatum of Houtzdale has announced her candidacy for election to the office of Clearfield County Commissioner. Dr. Tatum grew up in Coalport and is the daughter of retired Department of Corrections Quehanna Boot Camp Commander Henry “Hank” Tatum and Charlotte Tatum a retired Department of Corrections Registered […]
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage.
Community foundation awards $592K in grants
LOCK HAVEN, PA — Over 60 area organizations will benefit from more than $592,170 in grants awarded by the Clinton County Community Foundation for 2023. Despite snow and ice, the Foundation board forged ahead with its annual meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Ross Library and chose the recipients from a pool of more than 70 applicants asking for a total of nearly $635,00 in grant funds.
Lou’s View
Clinton County was known for a lot of industries that helped build the local economy. Lumbering, brick, iron, and tobacco all come readily to mind. Brick making was especially big, because of the presence of clay in the county. That also accounts for another big local business—Pottery. There were...
Rolley named Outreach Coordinator for Clinton County Community Foundation
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Clinton County Community Foundation has announced that Robert ‘Bob’ Rolley Jr. will serve as its new, part-time outreach coordinator. As coordinator, Rolley will work to promote the nonprofit Foundation’s mission, oversee charitable grants from funds established by donors, provide outreach to grant recipients, work to grow the foundation’s assets and capacity, build community and individual relationships, and manage its web site at www.clintoncountyfoundation.org and social media pages and channels.
Keystone Central Foundation Hall of Fame inductees’ event set for Feb. 18; “Doc” Sweitzer among new class
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central Foundation this month announced the six members of its 2023 Hall of Fame class. They will be recognized at the organization’s hall of fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Central Mountain High School cafeteria. The Record and...
State approves license for proposed mini-casino in Centre County. Here’s what we know
After nearly a two-and-a-half year wait, the proposed mini-casino in Centre County finally received state approval Wednesday for its license — but two potential hurdles could still further delay construction. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon to OK the mini-casino license for SC...
Renovo Energy Center project remains tied up in state Environmental Hearing Board process
HARRISBURG, PA – The nine-year effort to build a natural gas to electricity plant in Renovo continues through channels before the state’s Environmental Hearing Board. The Renovo Energy Center project, first discussed in 2014, has been involved in litigation for nearly two years, the Clear Air Council and other environmental groups contesting the proposed billion dollar facility.
Pa. county official has had enough with 2020 election recount: ‘It’s time to move on’
WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming County Commissioner Scott L. Metzger on Tuesday said he’s spent enough time looking back now that the hand recount for the 2020 presidential and auditor general races has been completed. “We’ve done our due diligence. It’s time to move on,” he said, addressing those who...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
Special probation OK’d for Pa. man, woman who set up fake GoFundMe pages
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County woman and her boyfriend accused of establishing GoFundMe pages in memory of three individuals who are still alive have been accepted into the probation program that once completed allows them to clear their records. Angela Renee Snook, 29, and Devin Ray Page, 36, agreed in...
Former fire chief sentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The former chief of the Strong Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Carmel will spend the next one to four years in state prison. Kevin Mains was sentenced Friday in Northumberland County. He pleaded guilty last October to sexual assault. This comes after police say Mains...
Volunteer celebrates 60 years with fire company in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The Mifflinburg Hose Company in Union County is made up of volunteers of all ages. But unlike many departments, one of those volunteers has been an active member for 60 years — Max Zeller, or as his friends call him, Pappy Max. "My father was...
Barn catches fire in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
