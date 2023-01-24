Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
brownwoodnews.com
Donna ‘Nana’ Alexander
Donna “Nana” Alexander, born Donna Lynn Ray, age 79, of Early passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Memorial Service for Donna will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Early Church with Pastor Donnie Pinkston officiating; a private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Walter D. ‘Dub’ Fields
Walter D. “Dub” Fields, age 88, of Bangs, Texas passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home. Dub was born June 25, 1934 in Young County, Texas to Lester Burton “L.B.” Fields and Lorena Ophelia Canada Fields. He was raised and educated in Olney, Texas....
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
San Angelo LIVE!
Jury's Verdict: Abilene 'Mattress Murder' Father Guilty, Son Not Guilty
ABILENE – A Taylor County jury found Johnnie Miller guilty and Michael Miller not guilty in the sensational viral video shooting death of Aaron Howard. As we reported earlier, the Millers were confronted by a very agitated Howard in an alley over a junk mattress. Warning: this video is too graphic for some viewers. Howard and Miller were neighbors. The confrontation escalated until the elderly Miller, 72, produced a handgun and the younger Miller, 36, armed himself with a shotgun.
brownwoodnews.com
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
koxe.com
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood tennis wins gold in two draws at Llano tournament
LLANO – The Brownwood High tennis team competed at the Llano tournament Wednesday where they secured two championships, a runner-up finish, a third-place effort, and a pair of consolation titles. Peter Le in boys singles and Taevion Nickerson and River Prado in boys doubles brought home gold medals; the...
koxe.com
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
Abilene’s ‘mattress murder’ guilty verdict sentences 72-year-old to 14 years in prison
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Johnnie Dee Miller, found guilty Thursday by a Taylor County jury for the murder of Aaron Howard, was sentenced Friday to spend 14 years in prison without fine. In the September 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard allegedly over a box spring between the alleyway neighbors, both Johnnie Dee Miller and […]
Community hails Abilene man as hero for saving life in Taylor County house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is being called a hero for saving a life in a house fire, north of town, early Tuesday morning. Usually considering himself to be a quiet person, keeping up with just a small group of friends, strangers on Facebook are recognizing Evander Rodriquez as a hero. Rodriquez was […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood powerlifters excel in first two meets of season
The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions powerlifters took part in the Lampasas meet on Jan. 19 and the Ballinger meet on Jan. 26.
Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
San Angelo LIVE!
One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood
BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Livestock/Wildlife Producers meeting Jan. 30
Monday January 30th is the date of the next meeting of the Brown County Livestock/Wildlife Producers Association. It will be held at the Brown County Extension Office located at 605 Fisk Avenue in Brownwood. The meeting will begin at 6:00pm. During the meeting there will be an update from wildlife services concerning predator and nuisance wildlife management efforts in Brown County.
brownwoodnews.com
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions leave Lampasas with 5-0 victory in first district outing
LAMPASAS – The Brownwood Lady Lions kicked off their 12-game District 5-4A schedule with a 5-0 road victory over the Lampasas Lady Badgers Friday night. The Lady Lions (7-1-1, 1-0) offensive attack was sparked by Kennedi Johnson, who scored three of Bownwood’s five goals. Alma Bernal and Jackie Lewis tacked in goals as well.
brownwoodnews.com
Early Chamber welcomes Common Grounds Coffeehouse with ribbon cutting
The Early Chamber recently welcomed Common Grounds Coffeehouse as a member with a ribbon cutting!. Originally from Odessa, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, took a leap of faith and opened Common Grounds Coffeehouse! Over the last several years they have become a community favorite offering quality coffee and delicious food, as well as excellent customer service.
brownwoodnews.com
Mayor Presents State of the City Address
At today’s monthly luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes delivered his annual “State of the City” address. The first part of the presentation included some economic statistics:. *** Unemployment in Brownwood is about 4.5%, down from about 6.0% in 2021. ***...
