Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Walter D. ‘Dub’ Fields
Walter D. “Dub” Fields, age 88, of Bangs, Texas passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home. Dub was born June 25, 1934 in Young County, Texas to Lester Burton “L.B.” Fields and Lorena Ophelia Canada Fields. He was raised and educated in Olney, Texas....
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
Brownwood tennis wins gold in two draws at Llano tournament
LLANO – The Brownwood High tennis team competed at the Llano tournament Wednesday where they secured two championships, a runner-up finish, a third-place effort, and a pair of consolation titles. Peter Le in boys singles and Taevion Nickerson and River Prado in boys doubles brought home gold medals; the...
Brownwood powerlifters excel in first two meets of season
The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions powerlifters took part in the Lampasas meet on Jan. 19 and the Ballinger meet on Jan. 26.
Brown County Livestock/Wildlife Producers meeting Jan. 30
Monday January 30th is the date of the next meeting of the Brown County Livestock/Wildlife Producers Association. It will be held at the Brown County Extension Office located at 605 Fisk Avenue in Brownwood. The meeting will begin at 6:00pm. During the meeting there will be an update from wildlife services concerning predator and nuisance wildlife management efforts in Brown County.
Court Records 1/27/23
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
Mayor Presents State of the City Address
At today’s monthly luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes delivered his annual “State of the City” address. The first part of the presentation included some economic statistics:. *** Unemployment in Brownwood is about 4.5%, down from about 6.0% in 2021. ***...
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
Brownwood Art Association to host The Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards
The Brownwood Art Association will host The Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards, with the opening reception set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at 215 Fisk Avenue. Special guest speakers will be LeCorya Finley and Anthony Reine. Gallery hours will be 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3;...
Early Chamber names Bruner Auto January Business of the Month
The Early Chamber of Commerce awarded Bruner Auto Chevrolet Buick GMC Early the January Business 0f the Month award on Wednesday. Bruner Auto Group strives to provide nothing less than the best vehicle inventory and customer service. All the while, serving the community and surrounding area in some of the best ways! Most recently, Bruner teamed up with other local businesses and gave away more that 200 free turkeys to the community. They also contributed to building beds for children in the area. Thank you for always supporting the community!
Early Chamber welcomes Common Grounds Coffeehouse with ribbon cutting
The Early Chamber recently welcomed Common Grounds Coffeehouse as a member with a ribbon cutting!. Originally from Odessa, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, took a leap of faith and opened Common Grounds Coffeehouse! Over the last several years they have become a community favorite offering quality coffee and delicious food, as well as excellent customer service.
Small robots enhance learning at Brownwood Middle School through teaching grant
Brownwood Education Foundation provided the Brownwood Middle School Seventh Grade Science Teachers with a $3,000 grant to purchase innovative tools for their classrooms for the 2022-23 school year. “The new Science TEKS are adding in coding and other STEAM activities,” said BMS Science Teacher Shantel Elrod. Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math studies (STEAM) impact today’s educators and every student. “I went to the STEAM Region Fifteen Conference last summer and saw the Ozobot, and thought they were a great way to add coding and problem-solving skills to the science classroom,” Elrod said. The Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), which are the state standards for what students should know and be able to do, include a myriad of elements, from scientific investigation and reasoning, to force, motion, and energy, to organisms and environments. The science classroom continues to advance into problem-solving and innovative incorporation of robotics.
Fire at former OYO Hotel causes estimated $75,000 worth of damage
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding Wednesday night’s fire at the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce:. At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, E9, E93, E92, C9, C93, C92 responded to a report of heavy black smoke coming from 515...
Arrest for money laundering, possession made in Early
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Thursday:. On January 26th at 8:10 a.m. an Early Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Early Blvd. The officer approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The driver stated he had a couple...
BFD responds to structure fire call at former OYO Hotel
Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Brownwood Fire Department was dispatched to the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce, due to a structure fire. Upon arrival, at least one room on the top floor at the east end of the hotel was on fire, which was eventually extinguished though it appeared to suffer significant damage.
