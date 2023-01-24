Brownwood Education Foundation provided the Brownwood Middle School Seventh Grade Science Teachers with a $3,000 grant to purchase innovative tools for their classrooms for the 2022-23 school year. “The new Science TEKS are adding in coding and other STEAM activities,” said BMS Science Teacher Shantel Elrod. Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math studies (STEAM) impact today’s educators and every student. “I went to the STEAM Region Fifteen Conference last summer and saw the Ozobot, and thought they were a great way to add coding and problem-solving skills to the science classroom,” Elrod said. The Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), which are the state standards for what students should know and be able to do, include a myriad of elements, from scientific investigation and reasoning, to force, motion, and energy, to organisms and environments. The science classroom continues to advance into problem-solving and innovative incorporation of robotics.

