Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas band Panic! at the Disco breaks up

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYN2i_0kPXULf800

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you love them, let them go. Las Vegas-based band Panic! at the Disco is no more.

Brendon Urie is closing the door on the band. The band’s frontman announced Tuesday that the group will be splitting up.

“Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” he wrote on Instagram. Urie shared he is about to become a father and is excited for this next chapter of his life.

Urie was the last of the founding band members.

The pop rock band got its start in Las Vegas in 2004 when a group of childhood friends decided to start the group. Within a few years, they had a triple platinum album and went on to win numerous awards.

The band will wrap up a planned tour to Europe and the U.K. in February and March.

“Thank you for all the immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you,” Urie wrote.

