Connecticut State

Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut

By Samantha Stewart
 3 days ago

(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy.

And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats.

Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with a few furry friends to discuss their important mission!

