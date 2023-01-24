Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy.

And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats.

Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with a few furry friends to discuss their important mission!

Watch the interview above for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.