MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It took a Dane County jury a little more than 5 hours to find a 24-year-old man guilty of trying to kill two Madison police officers. This stems from an incident back on January 11, 2022. Original reports from the Wisconsin Department of Justice indicated a Madison police officer shot at Syngleton Smith-Harston, who fired first at police while trying to flee from the scene of an armed robbery. Smith-Harston was hit by gunfire multiple times. Reports say Smith-Harston was armed at the time and jumped off a balcony and then began firing at police a few blocks east of Warner Park.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO