Man found guilty of trying to kill two Madison police officers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It took a Dane County jury a little more than 5 hours to find a 24-year-old man guilty of trying to kill two Madison police officers. This stems from an incident back on January 11, 2022. Original reports from the Wisconsin Department of Justice indicated a Madison police officer shot at Syngleton Smith-Harston, who fired first at police while trying to flee from the scene of an armed robbery. Smith-Harston was hit by gunfire multiple times. Reports say Smith-Harston was armed at the time and jumped off a balcony and then began firing at police a few blocks east of Warner Park.
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
Delavan Dairy Queen armed robbery caught on cam, robber sought
DELAVAN, Wis. - Town of Delavan police are looking for a robber who stole money from a Dairy Queen on Highway 50 on Friday, Jan. 13. Police responded to a Dairy Queen around 9 p.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Officers were on the scene within two minutes, but the robber had already run on foot.
Madison man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who transported “a daunting amount” of methamphetamine across the country was sentenced Wednesday, a judge said during the hearing. Charlie Goodwin will serve 11 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, which he pleaded guilty to in October of 2022.
Madison man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling meth
Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
Sheriff: Rock Co. K-9 helps find $260,000 worth of cocaine
FULTON TWP., Wis. (WMTV) – Two people from Chicago were arrested Tuesday evening after a Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped deputies discover more than a quarter-million dollars worth of cocaine, the sheriff’s office reported. The 69-year-old and 47-year-old suspects were both booked with possession with the...
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
Madison mayor: Tyre Nichols’ death breaks public trust in justice
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Saying the family of the man whose death has led to murder charges against five former Memphis police officers deserves justice, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway urged peaceful protests. In a statement released a couple hours before the anticipated release of video of what happened between Tyre Nichols and the officers, the Madison mayor called it a way to grieve and a way to foster justice and change.
One Person Injured in Shooting in Iowa County
Suspect accused of breaking child’s wrist back in jail after less than a day
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of breaking a child’s wrist during a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning was arrested soon after being released on bail, the Janesville Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning. On Monday, the suspect, Samuel Ryan, was let out of the Rock Co. jail...
Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
MPD chief fears Memphis video will echo the disbelief of George Floyd footage
Oregon police use Taser on man, seize 18 guns
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
Grant County man accused of keeping La Crosse woman prisoner is told to stay away from the area
The suspect in an alleged home imprisonment case in La Crosse is being ordered to stay away from La Crosse County. Judge Todd Bjerke told Cole Clark not to return to the county, except for certain court hearings, to protect a woman who said Clark held her prisoner in her own house this month.
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
MPD: Brick with anti-police chalk messaging thrown through store window
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating an incident involving a brick with anti-police chalk messaging on it that was thrown through the window of a Home Depot store. Employees called police to the store on East Springs Drive after the window was broken, according to an...
