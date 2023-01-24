Luck of the Irish: ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Paul Mescal and ‘Quiet Girl’ Push Ireland to Record Oscar Nom Haul

Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘Wolf Pack,’ Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Return to Genre, Is Flashy and Bloody — Yet Lacks Bite: TV Review
Before a deep dive into Paramount+’s latest supernatural teen drama “Wolf Pack,” a bit of housekeeping is in order. “Wolf Pack” is the creation of Jeff Davis, who also loosely adapted “Teen Wolf” (from the old Michael J. Fox film) into a six-season drama, for Paramount’s MTV. But “Wolf Pack” – built from the novel by Edo van Belkom – is not a “Teen Wolf” spin-off, and doesn’t take place in the same universe. But it is about werewolves, and it premieres immediately following the new culminating “Teen Wolf” movie. So that settles that.
SFGate
‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro
The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Television Academy Appoints Six New Members to Executive Committee (TV News Roundup) 'SEAL Team' Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the...
India’s Raveena Tandon to Headline Disney+ Hotstar Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Indian actor Raveena Tandon will headline an upcoming series for streamer Disney+ Hotstar. There are no further details at this stage from Disney+ Hotstar, who have exclusively shared an image from the show with Variety. Tandon said: “I’m extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family. This show is going to be very special for me as I’ve always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I’ve ever played and this show has given me just that, all I can say is, stay tuned for some fun.” Gaurav Banerjee, head of content at Disney+ Hotstar,...
SFGate
Rita Ora Recreates Wedding in ‘You Only Love Me’ Video as She Confirms Taika Waititi Marriage
Rita Ora is a heartbroken bride in the video for her new single “You Only Love Me,” but that doesn’t mean that she’s not one happy married lady in real life. On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her new single, Ora confirmed that she tied the knot with movie director Taika Waititi.
