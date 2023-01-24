Group of seven partners join K&L Gates from Dentons Cohen & Grigsby

PITTSBURGH — K&L Gates LLP has added a team of seven corporate and private equity partners in the firm’s Pittsburgh office from Dentons Cohen & Grigsby.

It is the largest lateral movement of partners in the local legal community since the pandemic erupted and the biggest Pittsburgh deal in years for K&L Gates, which confirmed the news on Monday.

“I’m not sure the last time we’ve done a deal this size in the Pittsburgh market,” said Thomas J. Smith, managing partner of K&L Gates’ downtown office. “Certainly not in the three decades I’ve been here.”

