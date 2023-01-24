How to check for Central Texas power outages
AUSTIN (KXAN) — When severe weather rolls through, with it usually comes the threat of power outages.KXAN First Warning Weather forecast
If you want to check for power outages in your area, whether you’re away from home and want to see if your house is without power, want to know details about the outage and restoration, or simply want to know how many people are impacted, checking is simple.
In Central Texas, there are four main electricity service providers:
Austin Energy
Covers the Austin Metro Area.
Bluebonnet
Covers multiple counties in southern and eastern Central Texas.
Oncor
Covers parts of Travis and Williamson Counties and the northern portion of KXAN’s viewing area.
Pedernales Electric
Covers parts of Travis, Hays, Williamson and portions of Caldwell counties.
You can check outage maps on each of their websites, which are linked above. You can then zoom in on specific areas of the maps or search certain addresses.
Typically when there's an outage, details about it will be included on the maps, like when it started, how many customers are impacted, the anticipated end time, etc.
