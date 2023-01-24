How to check for Central Texas power outages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When severe weather rolls through, with it usually comes the threat of power outages.

If you want to check for power outages in your area, whether you’re away from home and want to see if your house is without power, want to know details about the outage and restoration, or simply want to know how many people are impacted, checking is simple.

In Central Texas, there are four main electricity service providers:

Covers the Austin Metro Area.

Covers multiple counties in southern and eastern Central Texas.

Covers parts of Travis and Williamson Counties and the northern portion of KXAN’s viewing area.

Covers parts of Travis, Hays, Williamson and portions of Caldwell counties.

You can check outage maps on each of their websites, which are linked above. You can then zoom in on specific areas of the maps or search certain addresses.

Typically when there’s an outage, details about it will be included on the maps, like when it started, how many customers are impacted, the anticipated end time, etc.

