ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How to check for Central Texas power outages

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ejju_0kPXTg2U00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When severe weather rolls through, with it usually comes the threat of power outages.

KXAN First Warning Weather forecast

If you want to check for power outages in your area, whether you’re away from home and want to see if your house is without power, want to know details about the outage and restoration, or simply want to know how many people are impacted, checking is simple.

In Central Texas, there are four main electricity service providers:

Austin Energy

Covers the Austin Metro Area.

Bluebonnet

Covers multiple counties in southern and eastern Central Texas.

Oncor

Covers parts of Travis and Williamson Counties and the northern portion of KXAN’s viewing area.

Pedernales Electric

Covers parts of Travis, Hays, Williamson and portions of Caldwell counties.

You can check outage maps on each of their websites, which are linked above. You can then zoom in on specific areas of the maps or search certain addresses.

Typically when there’s an outage, details about it will be included on the maps, like when it started, how many customers are impacted, the anticipated end time, etc.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
everythinglubbock.com

How fast can you merge in Texas?

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
AUSTIN, TX
KICKS 105

5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

CapMetro opens second track at Leander Station

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — CapMetro and local government officials celebrated the opening of a second rail track at CapMetro’s Leander station on Wednesday, the first completed work of Project Connect and a step towards stronger regional transit around Austin. The station, sitting on the corner of W Metro Drive and North US-183, sits at the […]
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy