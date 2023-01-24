ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Results: Texas fans most hyped for AD Mitchell

It’s been a busy off-season for the Texas Longhorns with various portal additions, a top-five recruiting class, and a few new hires to Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff. In this week's SB Nation Reacts survey, we asked which transfer portal move has you, diehard Texas fans, the most excited?
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 last-minute 2023 pre-signing day commits Texas football could nab

As the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close, the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian still have some work to do. Texas looks like it could still be seeking out one or two more additions to the 2023 class among high school and JUCO recruits before it’s all said and done come the late signing day next week.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Tennessee: TV/stream, game time

The only remaining non-conference game of the regular season lies ahead on Jan. 28 for acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 10 Texas basketball. Texas is set to take on former head coach Rick Barnes and the No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers on the road at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville this weekend as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas

Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 wideouts that will benefit from WR coach Chris Jackson

Texas football found its next wide receivers coach this week, with head coach Steve Sarkisian hiring the former Jacksonville Jaguars first-year wide receivers coach Chris Jackson. Texas will bring Jackson onto the staff to replace the recently-departed wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion left Texas to take the...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Waco High senior sinks last-second shot for the win

KILLEEN, Texas — The game was coming down to the wire Wednesday night at Killeen High School. The visiting Waco High School girl’s basketball team had kept it close all night, somewhat of a surprise considering Killeen is a powerhouse this season. Anything can happen at the end...
WACO, TX
FlurrySports

G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football Coach

Texas State football has been at the bottom of the barrel in the public eye for seemingly as long as time itself has lingered. After parting ways with supposed QB guru Jake Spavital, the university did not take long to find his replacement, G.J. Kinne. However, I believe the new Texas State football coach won't last long either.
SAN MARCOS, TX
kjas.com

UT Football Coach Steve Sarkisian recruiting in Jasper

University of Texas Head Football Coach Steve Sarkisian was in Jasper on Thursday afternoon. Sarkisian and a member of his staff traveled by helicopter and landed at the school where they met with Jasper Athletic Director & Head Football Coach Kendrick Crumedy and his staff. However, mum was the word...
JASPER, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pflugerville, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Austin Waldorf School basketball team will have a game with Concordia High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

VGI Technology Brings High-Speed Internet to Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas with Tarana ngFWA Technology

SAN ANGELO, Texas & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- VGI Technology, an experienced internet service provider (ISP) based in Texas, and Tarana, manufacturer of the Gigabit 1 (G1) next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) platform, today announced the exceptional progress of their active G1 deployments in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005151/en/ VGI Technology and Tarana today announced the exceptional progress of their active G1 deployments in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
MARBLE FALLS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

