Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Results: Texas fans most hyped for AD Mitchell
It’s been a busy off-season for the Texas Longhorns with various portal additions, a top-five recruiting class, and a few new hires to Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff. In this week's SB Nation Reacts survey, we asked which transfer portal move has you, diehard Texas fans, the most excited?
3 last-minute 2023 pre-signing day commits Texas football could nab
As the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close, the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian still have some work to do. Texas looks like it could still be seeking out one or two more additions to the 2023 class among high school and JUCO recruits before it’s all said and done come the late signing day next week.
How to watch Texas basketball vs. Tennessee: TV/stream, game time
The only remaining non-conference game of the regular season lies ahead on Jan. 28 for acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 10 Texas basketball. Texas is set to take on former head coach Rick Barnes and the No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers on the road at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville this weekend as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
247Sports
Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas
Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
Texas Football: 3 wideouts that will benefit from WR coach Chris Jackson
Texas football found its next wide receivers coach this week, with head coach Steve Sarkisian hiring the former Jacksonville Jaguars first-year wide receivers coach Chris Jackson. Texas will bring Jackson onto the staff to replace the recently-departed wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion left Texas to take the...
Texas Longhorns News: New WR coach hire official, hoops is hot
Football coaching hires and hoops action for both programs once again dominated the headlines for the Texas Longhorns in the last 24 hours or so. Texas football got the news cycle underway in the last couple of days thanks to a pair of notable coaching hires. On Jan. 23, head...
Longhorns Assistant Jokes That He’ll Recruit Giant Brazilian Baby
The 16-pound baby caught the attention of Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood.
News Channel 25
Waco High senior sinks last-second shot for the win
KILLEEN, Texas — The game was coming down to the wire Wednesday night at Killeen High School. The visiting Waco High School girl’s basketball team had kept it close all night, somewhat of a surprise considering Killeen is a powerhouse this season. Anything can happen at the end...
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football Coach
Texas State football has been at the bottom of the barrel in the public eye for seemingly as long as time itself has lingered. After parting ways with supposed QB guru Jake Spavital, the university did not take long to find his replacement, G.J. Kinne. However, I believe the new Texas State football coach won't last long either.
kjas.com
UT Football Coach Steve Sarkisian recruiting in Jasper
University of Texas Head Football Coach Steve Sarkisian was in Jasper on Thursday afternoon. Sarkisian and a member of his staff traveled by helicopter and landed at the school where they met with Jasper Athletic Director & Head Football Coach Kendrick Crumedy and his staff. However, mum was the word...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
All eyes are on the conference championship games in the NFL Playoffs but, unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys will be absent (again), however, that doesn't mean the winning in Texas has to stop.
Pflugerville, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
Austin denies proposed design for the tallest tower in Texas
Austin's design commission was not satisfied with the plans.
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
2 Austin restaurants make Yelp's list of 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023'
AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a new restaurant to try?. Two local eateries made it onto Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023"!. First, 1618 Asian Fusion came in at No. 22. Located on Riverside Drive, the restaurant is a locally-owned and operated and aims to explore Asia's diverse food landscape.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
KXAN
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
VGI Technology Brings High-Speed Internet to Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas with Tarana ngFWA Technology
SAN ANGELO, Texas & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- VGI Technology, an experienced internet service provider (ISP) based in Texas, and Tarana, manufacturer of the Gigabit 1 (G1) next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) platform, today announced the exceptional progress of their active G1 deployments in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005151/en/ VGI Technology and Tarana today announced the exceptional progress of their active G1 deployments in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
FanSided
