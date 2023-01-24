ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Community meeting to discuss the future of Lawton lakes rescheduled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department was initially supposed to host its second, and final, Public Input Meeting on Lakes on Thursday evening, but it’s since been rescheduled. The meeting will now take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, in the...
LAWTON, OK
southwestledger.news

Campaign supporting recreational marijuana visits Lawton

LAWTON — Under Oklahoma law, people who are convicted of using recreational marijuana could find it more difficult to land a job, get a credit card or apply for a student loan. But Oklahoma will stop prosecuting people for minor marijuana offenses if voters approve State Question 820, which...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Kids showcase cattle in Wichita Mountains Classic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids between the ages of five and 20 have the opportunity to show off their cattle on Saturday and Sunday at the Wichita Mountains Classic. Around 2-hundred head of cattle are expected to be showcased by their proud owners at the event. Executive Vice President for...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Stamp by Lawton, Oklahoma Artist Now Available for Purchase

Last year an artist from Lawton, Oklahoma, was commissioned to design a stamp for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Now as of Jan. 23, you can purchase the USPS stamp for Black History Month that was designed by local artist Robert Peterson!. The stamp features novelist Ernest J. Gaines....
LAWTON, OK
KAKE TV

Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral

ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
ENID, OK
KLAW 101

More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.

If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

‘Think Ability’ community garden preparing for Valentines Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Think Ability community garden is getting ready to spread some Valentines cheer to the community. Every year, organizers put together rose bouquets to purchase. Volunteers are now hard at work assembling the gifts, and will deliver them once completed. The annual event helps the garden...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Hospital staff undergo active shooter simulation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those visiting the Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday may have noticed some odd tape and noise as the hospital held the exercise portion of their active shooter training. Women and Children’s Services Director Paula Griffith said, “So today we are having active shooter drills throughout...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Man deals with property line issues after sale

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Richard McLaughlin purchased a business along Sheridan road in 2003, but when he sold it a few months ago, the process wasn’t over. McLaughlin was still billed for the property tax which raised some questions. He was told the legal description is incorrect and needed...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

Private school vouchers not in best interest of Oklahoma students

It is a long-standing practice in the United States, in Oklahoma, and in the city of Marlow for our government to collect taxes from citizens. The main purpose for doing so is to use those tax dollars to pay for government activities (roads, bridges, law enforcement, fire departments, military, parks, health departments, schools, infrastructure, etc.) which benefit the common good of citizens. How much an individual citizen benefits varies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Best Local ‘Cheap Eats’ in Lawton, Oklahoma

We all know the drill. When you're hungry you just want a quick bite to fill you up without emptying your wallet. More often than not it's a trip through the drive-thru of some national chain fast food place. The big Cheap Eats list over at Trip Advisor is full of chain restaurants like Chick Fil A, Braum's, and Whataburger but sitting down to have a meal at a local restaurant doesn't have to break the bank either.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is in custody, charged with murder in connection to a body found in late December. Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah. According to court documents, Smith strangled Chockpoyah and attempted to dispose of the body.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Appeals begin for Wichita Falls capital murder case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A first step in the process of a possible appeal of a capital murder conviction was held today, January 26, in 78th District Court. Martez Vrana was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole last June, the first of four defendants to go to trial for the 2020 shooting death […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Issues watching 7News? Here’s why.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News has heard from a few viewers having issues getting our channel recently, and we want to explain. Last year’s ice storm damaged some of the equipment on our tower, and right now we’re fixing that by upgrading the line between the station and our transmitter in Grandfield. This has been delayed by weather, especially because we have to physically send people to climb up both towers (which are around 500 and 1,000 ft. tall, respectively).
LAWTON, OK

