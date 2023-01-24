Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Community meeting to discuss the future of Lawton lakes rescheduled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department was initially supposed to host its second, and final, Public Input Meeting on Lakes on Thursday evening, but it’s since been rescheduled. The meeting will now take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, in the...
southwestledger.news
Campaign supporting recreational marijuana visits Lawton
LAWTON — Under Oklahoma law, people who are convicted of using recreational marijuana could find it more difficult to land a job, get a credit card or apply for a student loan. But Oklahoma will stop prosecuting people for minor marijuana offenses if voters approve State Question 820, which...
kswo.com
Kids showcase cattle in Wichita Mountains Classic
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids between the ages of five and 20 have the opportunity to show off their cattle on Saturday and Sunday at the Wichita Mountains Classic. Around 2-hundred head of cattle are expected to be showcased by their proud owners at the event. Executive Vice President for...
kswo.com
Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today counting the homeless population
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today, trying to figure out just how many homeless people live in Lawton during the “point in time count.”. The numbers in the count will dictate how much federal funding organizations will receive to provide resources to the homeless.
Stamp by Lawton, Oklahoma Artist Now Available for Purchase
Last year an artist from Lawton, Oklahoma, was commissioned to design a stamp for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Now as of Jan. 23, you can purchase the USPS stamp for Black History Month that was designed by local artist Robert Peterson!. The stamp features novelist Ernest J. Gaines....
KAKE TV
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
kswo.com
‘Think Ability’ community garden preparing for Valentines Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Think Ability community garden is getting ready to spread some Valentines cheer to the community. Every year, organizers put together rose bouquets to purchase. Volunteers are now hard at work assembling the gifts, and will deliver them once completed. The annual event helps the garden...
A New Restaurant is Coming to the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
Get ready, a brand new restaurant is coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. It will be located downtown at the Central Plaza in the old White Buffalo location. That's great news, but it gets even better. It's opening very soon!. So what is the new restaurant and what will they be...
kswo.com
Hospital staff undergo active shooter simulation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those visiting the Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday may have noticed some odd tape and noise as the hospital held the exercise portion of their active shooter training. Women and Children’s Services Director Paula Griffith said, “So today we are having active shooter drills throughout...
kswo.com
Man deals with property line issues after sale
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Richard McLaughlin purchased a business along Sheridan road in 2003, but when he sold it a few months ago, the process wasn’t over. McLaughlin was still billed for the property tax which raised some questions. He was told the legal description is incorrect and needed...
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
marlowreview.com
Private school vouchers not in best interest of Oklahoma students
It is a long-standing practice in the United States, in Oklahoma, and in the city of Marlow for our government to collect taxes from citizens. The main purpose for doing so is to use those tax dollars to pay for government activities (roads, bridges, law enforcement, fire departments, military, parks, health departments, schools, infrastructure, etc.) which benefit the common good of citizens. How much an individual citizen benefits varies.
kswo.com
6th Annual Lawton RV and Boat Show returning to the Comanche County Fairgrounds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV and Boat show is returning to the Comanche County Fairgrounds for the sixth year. 7News spoke with Don Miner, the event coordinator, about hosting the show each year, new additions this year, and how community members can make the most of their experience.
The Best Local ‘Cheap Eats’ in Lawton, Oklahoma
We all know the drill. When you're hungry you just want a quick bite to fill you up without emptying your wallet. More often than not it's a trip through the drive-thru of some national chain fast food place. The big Cheap Eats list over at Trip Advisor is full of chain restaurants like Chick Fil A, Braum's, and Whataburger but sitting down to have a meal at a local restaurant doesn't have to break the bank either.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
kswo.com
Man charged in connection to Chockpoyah death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is in custody, charged with murder in connection to a body found in late December. Joshua Smith is charged with second degree murder in the death of Shane Chockpoyah. According to court documents, Smith strangled Chockpoyah and attempted to dispose of the body.
Appeals begin for Wichita Falls capital murder case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A first step in the process of a possible appeal of a capital murder conviction was held today, January 26, in 78th District Court. Martez Vrana was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole last June, the first of four defendants to go to trial for the 2020 shooting death […]
kswo.com
Issues watching 7News? Here’s why.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News has heard from a few viewers having issues getting our channel recently, and we want to explain. Last year’s ice storm damaged some of the equipment on our tower, and right now we’re fixing that by upgrading the line between the station and our transmitter in Grandfield. This has been delayed by weather, especially because we have to physically send people to climb up both towers (which are around 500 and 1,000 ft. tall, respectively).
One killed in disturbance; Lawton PD investigating
One person was killed Wednesday in Lawton in what police said was a disturbance between two men.
