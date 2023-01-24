ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Police: Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured

BERLIN (AP) — A knife-wielding man described as a stateless Palestinian has fatally stabbed two people and injured seven others on a train in northern Germany before being grabbed by passengers and arrested by police, officials said. The motive of Wednesday’s attack was not immediately known. Germany’s Federal...
Kait 8

Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral

(CNN) - A Delta flight attendant went above and beyond, and it was caught on camera. A photo of the moment has since gone viral, showing the attendant comforting a passenger who was afraid to fly. The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon, and he’s only been an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy