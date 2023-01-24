ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Blueface and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots After Ak Claims Blue’s House Is in Pre-Foreclosure

Blueface and DJ Akademiks are trading shots on social media after Ak reported one of Blue's homes is in pre-foreclosure. The situation popped off on Jan. 20, when DJ Akademiks made a fiery report on his Twitch stream that alleged one of the "Thotiana" rapper's homes was in jeopardy of being repossessed by the bank. Ak's claims began to circulate the internet, causing Blueface to respond on Sunday (Jan. 22).
Last-Minute Guide: The Best Places to Stream the Super Bowl

The reason we decided to cut the cord was simply due to cost. We've got Netflix, HBO/Max, and Hulu/Disney/ESPN for a total cost of $32 a month. I haven't priced cable or satellite for a while but that was at least $40 less than I was paying before. Plus, there's...
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley

Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
‘Birthing Makeup’ Dividing Women on TikTok — Full Glam for Labor?

Women definitely don't wear makeup for men. Here's proof. The "labor makeup" trend continues to rise, as expectant moms are going full glam in the delivery room mere hours and minutes before their child arrives. As expected with anything on the internet, there are divided opinions. Full glam, including hair,...
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Set Three New Guinness World Records

After dominating the world with Blackpink, Lisa just scored three new Guinness World Records thanks to her solo career. According to Guinness World Records, Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best K-Pop in 2022. In 2022,...
2 Chainz Finds His Late Father’s Hidden Stash of Money in Basement

2 Chainz recently got a pleasant surprise while getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement, discovering his late father's old stash of cash. Last night (Jan. 25), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story to relay the incident to fans. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is sifting through what looks like hundreds of rolled up bills in a birthday bag. More cash is laying on the table beside the bag.
