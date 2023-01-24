2 Chainz recently got a pleasant surprise while getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement, discovering his late father's old stash of cash. Last night (Jan. 25), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story to relay the incident to fans. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is sifting through what looks like hundreds of rolled up bills in a birthday bag. More cash is laying on the table beside the bag.

