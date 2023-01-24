Read full article on original website
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding SiteUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Florida is home of the theme parksOscarOrlando, FL
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Pitchfork Reviews Ice Spice EP Higher Than Drake, 21 Savage, Future and Other Albums
A recent review of Ice Spice's new EP, Like..? has found her debut project receiving higher ratings than some of the rap game's most popular projects including albums from Drake and 21 Savage, Future and more. On Monday (Jan. 23), Pitchfork published a detailed review of Ice Spice's debut EP,...
Blueface and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots After Ak Claims Blue’s House Is in Pre-Foreclosure
Blueface and DJ Akademiks are trading shots on social media after Ak reported one of Blue's homes is in pre-foreclosure. The situation popped off on Jan. 20, when DJ Akademiks made a fiery report on his Twitch stream that alleged one of the "Thotiana" rapper's homes was in jeopardy of being repossessed by the bank. Ak's claims began to circulate the internet, causing Blueface to respond on Sunday (Jan. 22).
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy Following False-Alarm Police Wellness Check
Britney Spears is asking her fans and the public for privacy after fans called for a wellness check at the pop star's home earlier this week. In a statement posted to her official Twitter account Thursday (Jan. 26), Spears acknowledged that the police were called to her home Wednesday (Jan. 25).
Last-Minute Guide: The Best Places to Stream the Super Bowl
The reason we decided to cut the cord was simply due to cost. We've got Netflix, HBO/Max, and Hulu/Disney/ESPN for a total cost of $32 a month. I haven't priced cable or satellite for a while but that was at least $40 less than I was paying before. Plus, there's...
Alexa vs Siri-The Two Sexy Voices Who Have Taken Command Of Your Life
What do you mean there are no sexy women in your house? I would duck if I were you. They may not cook, clean, do your laundry, or walk the dog but Alexa and Siri can offer a wide selection of ideas in addition to entertaining you. Sort of. Yes,...
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley
Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
Get Your Minnesota Hormel Chili Cheese Beer Before It Sells Out
In a move that some will undoubtedly find nauseating, Hormel is celebrating the NFL playoffs by creating a Chili Cheese Beer to celebrate their delicious chili cheese dip recipe. I don't know what is wrong with me, but I find it oddly intriguing. So much so that I immediately went...
‘Birthing Makeup’ Dividing Women on TikTok — Full Glam for Labor?
Women definitely don't wear makeup for men. Here's proof. The "labor makeup" trend continues to rise, as expectant moms are going full glam in the delivery room mere hours and minutes before their child arrives. As expected with anything on the internet, there are divided opinions. Full glam, including hair,...
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Set Three New Guinness World Records
After dominating the world with Blackpink, Lisa just scored three new Guinness World Records thanks to her solo career. According to Guinness World Records, Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best K-Pop in 2022. In 2022,...
Rick Ross Is Afraid Teslas Will Automatically Drive Him to Police
Rick Ross owns just about every car you can think of but chances are slim he will be pushing a new Tesla anytime soon. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Rozay shared his thoughts on the popular autonomous rides on his Instagram Story. "I won't say I'll never have a smart car,...
2 Chainz Finds His Late Father’s Hidden Stash of Money in Basement
2 Chainz recently got a pleasant surprise while getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement, discovering his late father's old stash of cash. Last night (Jan. 25), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story to relay the incident to fans. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is sifting through what looks like hundreds of rolled up bills in a birthday bag. More cash is laying on the table beside the bag.
