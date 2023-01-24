How does an ambulance for your next car sound? Munroe Falls holding online auction for 2006 Ford emergency vehicle

Read full article on original website
Overland route leaves tracks through residents’ yards: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Two residents reported unknown vehicles driving through their front yards Jan. 21, leaving considerable lawn damage. Police said the turfing looked intentional, with the driver cutting from one side of the road to the other at the “T” intersection. Theft from vehicle: Ginger Wren Road. A resident reported...
cleveland19.com
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
Middleburg Heights prepares for substantial street repairs
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Substantial roadwork is moving forward in Middleburg Heights, with the city’s 2022-23 Street Repair Program showing current probable costs at more than $4.1 million, spanning several projects. Director of Public Service Jim Herron provided an update at City Council’s Jan. 9 Streets Committee meeting.
All over the road due to ‘alignment’ issues: Bentleyvile Police Blotter
Erratic driver, marked lanes violation, drunk driving: Pine River Drive, Solon Road. A patrol officer noticed a Kia eastbound on Miles Road come to a complete stop in the roadway for about a full minute at Winding River Trail around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 21. The driver then continued, riding the...
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights, 2 suspicious men going door-to-door advised no solicitation in Gate Mills
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills investigated several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods. The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights. A resident called the police after seeing the two men...
Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
Man suggests original owner of dirt bike may have stolen it back: Mayfield Police Blotter
Old Middleburg Township railroad station radiates vintage charm in Olmsted Falls: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A little frame depot, built more than a century ago, stood for decades along the Baltimore & Ohio tracks, on the south side of Fowles Road in what was then Middleburg Township. Known as a “combination” station in its day, the B&O facility combined both passenger...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland proposes extra car rental fees for airport customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration has proposed new charges for customers renting cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The legislation was introduced at this week’s city council meeting. “It’s a little bit premature for us to do a deep dive on it,” said council president...
Thief steals work van with keys inside: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to the Sonesta motel at 5:19 a.m. Jan. 13 about a work van that had been stolen from the parking lot. The victim said he had parked at the motel at 4:15 p.m. in the lot behind Perkins Restaurant. He said he woke up at about 4:40 a.m. and noticed that the van was gone at 5 a.m.
Modern home in Bay Village comes with private lake access: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- For buyers looking for new construction of manageable size on Lake Erie, pickings can be slim. The sleek contemporary at 24920 Sunset Dr. defies those preconceived notions. The home was built in 2021 and offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,200-sq. ft. Located...
Resident reports catalytic converter stolen: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Jan. 20 at 2:45 p.m. a condominium resident reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her 2008 Honda overnight. Officers are investigating. On Jan. 20 at 5:10 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package. Officers were able to determine that the package was delivered to the wrong address and the resident was refunded by Amazon.
Man threatens woman with gun in restaurant: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
Using a weapon while intoxicated: Chagrin Boulevard. At 3 a.m. Jan. 22, a security officer working at Touch of Italy restaurant, 16822 Chagrin Blvd., flagged down police officers. Police learned that a 21-year-old Solon man had been in a verbal altercation inside the restaurant and displayed a firearm while threatening...
Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
Stolen Kia found crashed into Cleveland tree: Parma Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
whbc.com
Heavy Snowfall Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Minerva
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s treacherous weather conditions led to an accident involving at least six vehicles on the hill on Route 30, just west of Minerva. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District says one of the vehicles landed in a creek, but no...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
Comments / 6