KC Current announce return of midfielder Desiree Scott for 2023

Desiree Scott will return for a third season with the Kansas City Current.

The club announced Tuesday that it has re-signed Scott, a Canadian midfielder and team captain, for the 2023 season.

“I am extremely excited to be back in Kansas City and for another opportunity to bring a championship home,” Scott said in a statement from the team. “We now have playoff and championship experience but, even more importantly, the belief that we belong on those big stages. Scott played three seasons for FC Kansas City, including the inaugural season in 2013 then returning for 2016-17.

She also played for the Utah Royals in 2018-19.

During the last two seasons back in Kansas City, Scott has appeared in 33 games, including 31 starts.

“Desi is an extremely important part of this club, and we are so happy to have her return for the 2023 season,” Current General Manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. “Her leadership and infectious positivity lift up this team, both on the field and off.”

She’s also appeared in three FIFA World Cups, won bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Scott started and played 75 minutes for the Current in the 2022 NWSL Championship Game .

“I know as a group we learned a lot last season and the motivation is definitely there to make this 2023 season another one to remember,” Scott said. “Looking forward to an exciting year with this incredible group!”

The Current added world-renowned midfielder Debinha and drafted Duke star forward Michelle Cooper after trading away Lynn Williams.

The club also signed a pair of former Chicago Red Stars midfielders, Morgan Gautrat and Vanessa DiBernardo , and Swedish forward Mimmi Larsson .

Kansas City also picked up options or re-signed several returning players — including forward Cece Kizer and defenders Alex Loera , Kate Del Fava and Hailie Mace .