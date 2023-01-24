Read full article on original website
click orlando
Christina Ricci, Henry Winkler, more added to MegaCon Orlando lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. – A slew of stars are now joining the celebrity lineup at pop culture convention MegaCon Orlando in March. Convention organizers unveiled more guest stars on Thursday, including:. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans...
click orlando
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
click orlando
Disney Springs to introduce new family-friendly Kids Club
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Saturday mornings at Disney Springs are about to get a little more lively with the addition of a new family-friendly Kids Club. On Thursday, the resort said the Disney Springs Kids Club will bring brand-new entertainment offerings designed for the whole family to enjoy together.
click orlando
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns with new food, concerts
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready to dive into its popular Seven Seas Food Festival. Beginning Feb. 3, guests will get to taste more than 200 food and drink offerings, see live concerts and enjoy the park’s award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations. [TRENDING: Roller coaster...
click orlando
Law enforcement swarms home in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood after chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence swarmed an Orlando neighborhood Friday afternoon after a chase. A large contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orlando police are in the area of West South Street and South Lee Avenue in Parramore. According to the sheriff’s...
click orlando
After Florida hurricane, World’s Most Famous Beach gets new sign
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – If you’re from Florida, you’ll know the World’s Most Famous Beach and the iconic sign that goes along with it. While the Daytona Beach landmark was damaged after Hurricane Nicole ripped across Volusia County, a new sign has taken its place in the interim.
click orlando
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
click orlando
Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA
ORLANDO, Fla. – What’s your nickname for Orlando International Airport?. Some people say OIA. Some people say MCO, which is the airport’s official code. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Ron DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
click orlando
Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
click orlando
‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were arrested after video showed them robbing a delivery driver in Orange County on Jan. 13, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they were flagged down by a witness after an Amazon delivery driver was robbed near the Caden Apartments complex along Americana Boulevard.
click orlando
VIDEO: DeBary man hid from deputies in swamp after peeking in woman’s window, officials say
A DeBary man was found hiding from deputies in a swampy area Thursday after he was caught looking through a woman’s window multiple times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven P. Johnson, 29, faces charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without...
click orlando
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
click orlando
Train engineer accused in death of former Osceola teen football star
The engineer of a train in Maryland is now charged in the death of a teenage football star with ties to Central Florida. Lamar Patterson was killed nearly a year ago when his vehicle collided with the train. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a...
click orlando
Woman, 60, killed in head-on crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. on southbound SR-417, north of Interstate 4 in Sanford. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery...
click orlando
Man found shot, killed outside Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed outside an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to the police department. Officers said they responded to Hudson Apartments, at 528 S. Kirkman Road, shortly before noon. Upon arrival, police said they found a man who had been fatally shot.
click orlando
Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
click orlando
Florida woman targeted Holocaust survivor in $2.8M romance scam, feds say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of a romance scam that drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Prosecutors and the FBI say Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, met the victim on a dating website six...
click orlando
UPDATE: I-4 in Orlando reopens 12 hours after death investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – A death investigation prompted a 12-hour closure of Interstate 4 in Orlando, according to police. Eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed late Thursday at John Young Parkway and remained shut down through the morning drive and beyond, with authorities reopening the interstate just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.
click orlando
Longwood man accused of attacking homeless woman he invited to live with him
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood man was arrested Saturday after attacking a homeless woman whom he had invited to live with him, according to the police department. Officers said 48-year-old Michael Guidry of Longwood had invited the victim to live with him about two weeks prior after finding out she was homeless so that he could be a “good person.”
