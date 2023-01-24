ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Ricci, Henry Winkler, more added to MegaCon Orlando lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. – A slew of stars are now joining the celebrity lineup at pop culture convention MegaCon Orlando in March. Convention organizers unveiled more guest stars on Thursday, including:. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans...
Disney Springs to introduce new family-friendly Kids Club

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Saturday mornings at Disney Springs are about to get a little more lively with the addition of a new family-friendly Kids Club. On Thursday, the resort said the Disney Springs Kids Club will bring brand-new entertainment offerings designed for the whole family to enjoy together.
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns with new food, concerts

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready to dive into its popular Seven Seas Food Festival. Beginning Feb. 3, guests will get to taste more than 200 food and drink offerings, see live concerts and enjoy the park’s award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations. [TRENDING: Roller coaster...
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. – What’s your nickname for Orlando International Airport?. Some people say OIA. Some people say MCO, which is the airport’s official code. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]
Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
Man found shot, killed outside Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed outside an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to the police department. Officers said they responded to Hudson Apartments, at 528 S. Kirkman Road, shortly before noon. Upon arrival, police said they found a man who had been fatally shot.
Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
Florida woman targeted Holocaust survivor in $2.8M romance scam, feds say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of a romance scam that drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Prosecutors and the FBI say Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, met the victim on a dating website six...
UPDATE: I-4 in Orlando reopens 12 hours after death investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – A death investigation prompted a 12-hour closure of Interstate 4 in Orlando, according to police. Eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed late Thursday at John Young Parkway and remained shut down through the morning drive and beyond, with authorities reopening the interstate just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Longwood man accused of attacking homeless woman he invited to live with him

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood man was arrested Saturday after attacking a homeless woman whom he had invited to live with him, according to the police department. Officers said 48-year-old Michael Guidry of Longwood had invited the victim to live with him about two weeks prior after finding out she was homeless so that he could be a “good person.”
