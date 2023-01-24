Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating series of burglaries on southwest side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a series of burglaries on the city’s southwest side. At least six burglaries have been reported since December. • 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive - Reported the week of December 4, 2022. • 1200 block of 9th Street...
wnmufm.org
Fatal house fire in Marinette County
WAUSAUKEE, WI— One person has died in a Marinette County house fire. Sheriff’s deputies responded Monday around 9:15 p.m. to a home on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Wausaukee. The county medical examiner will perform an autopsy to positively identify the victim. The State Fire Marshal with...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department
Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Updated: 5 hours ago. The first meeting was held January 26, 1953, in Milwaukee. FIRST ALERT WEATHER. Updated: 5...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
State Fire Marshal called to investigate fatal fire in Wausaukee
One person has died in connection with this fire. Medical Examiner Kalynn Van Ermen has ordered an autopsy to positively determine the identification of the victim.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in 1986 killing of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the 1986 killing of a woman in Green Bay. Lou Griffin, 67, appeared in Brown County Court Friday to enter a plea in the death of Lisa Holstead. The case was once considered the longest-unsolved murder in Green Bay.
wapl.com
Howard business burglary investigation
HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
Fox11online.com
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown Co. Deputies seek public assistance in identifying commercial burglary suspect
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly involved in a commercial burglary. Authorities say that the reported burglary occurred in the Village of Howard. The time stamp in the video provided by deputies...
WBAY Green Bay
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies in Wausaukee fire
A growing memorial at the crash scene includes messages and sports memorabilia. Republicans push back after preview of governor's speech. Republicans control both houses of the Legislature. Grant Fuhrman's defense threatens mistrial after doctor's testimony. Updated: 5 hours ago. The defense says prosecutors asked questions it did not prepare the...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Door County Pulse
Food Scarcities Hit Restaurant Owners Hard
Early in 2022, avocado costs skyrocketed, saddening guacamole lovers and causing avocados to vanish briefly from some restaurant dishes. The year before, restaurant owners had trouble finding, or affording, potatoes. In recent months, an outbreak of avian flu decimated flocks of egg-laying hens in large facilities nationwide and worldwide, causing...
WBAY Green Bay
‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ raise money for Wisconsin Humane Society
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is drawing masterpieces... for a good cause. “There’s no other way to get a good laugh in the middle of a dreary Wisconsin winter,” Digital Marketing Coordinator Shaina Allen said. Staff members and volunteers are embracing the annual ‘Poorly...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More powerful than a locomotive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you can read this, then the Earth survived an asteroid’s close fly-by Thursday. The asteroid, which is about the size of a delivery truck, was predicted to come a mere 2,200 miles from Earth -- that’s inside the orbit of most of our satellites!
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
WBAY Green Bay
Winterfest presented by Packers Give Back kicks off on Saturday in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It all starts at 11 o’clock on Saturday - a huge event created for what Wisconsinites love to do and are really good at: Outdoors fun in the cold and snowy season. Bundle up, pile the kids into the car and head on down to Broadway!
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
Comments / 0