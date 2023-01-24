Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Vehicle pulled from Contraband Bayou
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning. A survey crew found what they believed to be a vehicle between Lake and Ryan streets and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The marine division used airbags to float...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Brian Keith Sterling Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; failure to signal while turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000; no stop lights.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car. Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects that shot at bridge office
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding suspects who fired a weapon into a bridge operations office.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
KPLC TV
Water outage planned near Branch Street in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is planning a water outage for areas around Branch Street on Monday, Jan. 30 weather permitting. According to the city, work on a water main near the Branch Street Bridge is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m., and is expected to last for several hours.
KPLC TV
DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish has been reopened after a fatal multi-vehicle wreck. The crash happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 4 p.m. Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the wreck involved three vehicles. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) identified their...
KPLC TV
Two students accused of making bomb threat at Jennings High School
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Two students were arrested after a bomb threat was made at Jennings High School, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies arrived on campus after the school received a threatening call around 10:54 a.m. on Jan. 25. After the call was made administrators and school resource deputies initiated lock-down protocols as deputies and staff conducted a sweep of the school, finding nothing.
KPLC TV
Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee relieved Lewis convicted as charged
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a jury only 35 minutes to come back with a verdict against Sheron Lewis, who was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder of his wife, attempted first-degree murder of her daughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Family members...
[Photos] Boater Sinks Truck At The Prien Lake Park Boat Launch In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Talk about a bad day fishing. Usually, you throw fish back in the water, not your truck. The Lake Charles Police, Fire Department, and an Ambulance were called to the scene to check out the boater to make sure he was okay. To our knowledge, no injuries occurred during the incident.
KPLC TV
Sheron Lewis found guilty of killing wife, shooting daughter
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After 35 minutes of deliberation, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Sheron Lewis guilty as charged for killing his wife and trying to murder her daughter. Lewis is convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In closing...
Lake Charles American Press
Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11
After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
KPLC TV
10-year-old Lake Charles boy potentially saves mom after she passes out, wrecks car
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Lake Charles boy is his mother’s hero. “The lady came on and asked what happened, and I said my mom is passed out, and we got in a wreck,” Peyton Farrell said. Kamin Farrell is holding her son a little tighter...
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KPLC TV
Eggflation has some local eateries scrambling to cut costs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide egg shortage caused by the bird flu is drastically increasing the prices of eggs in what’s being dubbed “Eggflation.” And those record-high prices have people scrambling. In just over a year the average price of eggs has gone from $1.79...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Electric: Power will be restored by midday Thursday in area near Ragley
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative officials said power for some members will not be restored until Thursday, Jan. 26. Crews have to completely rebuild some power lines in the Ragley area due to extensive damage from Tuesday’s storm, officials said. Power is expected to be restored...
KPLC TV
Intracoastal Park playground to close for repairs
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Intracoastal Park playground will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police jury. The closure and repairs will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26. The playground will reopen on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28. During this time, the boat launch will remain...
KPLC TV
DeQuincy man glad to be alive after strong winds toss mobile home
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The aftermath of Tuesday’s tornado destroyed many homes throughout Southwest Louisiana, including Gary Ash’s mobile home in DeQuincy. The storm sent Ash to the emergency room after his home lifted off the ground while he was still inside. All that is left of Ash’s...
