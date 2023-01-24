ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

VIDEO: Vehicle pulled from Contraband Bayou

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning. A survey crew found what they believed to be a vehicle between Lake and Ryan streets and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The marine division used airbags to float...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Brian Keith Sterling Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; failure to signal while turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000; no stop lights.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Water outage planned near Branch Street in DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is planning a water outage for areas around Branch Street on Monday, Jan. 30 weather permitting. According to the city, work on a water main near the Branch Street Bridge is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m., and is expected to last for several hours.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish has been reopened after a fatal multi-vehicle wreck. The crash happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 4 p.m. Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the wreck involved three vehicles. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) identified their...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Two students accused of making bomb threat at Jennings High School

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Two students were arrested after a bomb threat was made at Jennings High School, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies arrived on campus after the school received a threatening call around 10:54 a.m. on Jan. 25. After the call was made administrators and school resource deputies initiated lock-down protocols as deputies and staff conducted a sweep of the school, finding nothing.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee relieved Lewis convicted as charged

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a jury only 35 minutes to come back with a verdict against Sheron Lewis, who was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder of his wife, attempted first-degree murder of her daughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Family members...
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Sheron Lewis found guilty of killing wife, shooting daughter

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After 35 minutes of deliberation, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Sheron Lewis guilty as charged for killing his wife and trying to murder her daughter. Lewis is convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In closing...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11

After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Eggflation has some local eateries scrambling to cut costs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide egg shortage caused by the bird flu is drastically increasing the prices of eggs in what’s being dubbed “Eggflation.” And those record-high prices have people scrambling. In just over a year the average price of eggs has gone from $1.79...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Intracoastal Park playground to close for repairs

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Intracoastal Park playground will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police jury. The closure and repairs will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26. The playground will reopen on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28. During this time, the boat launch will remain...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy man glad to be alive after strong winds toss mobile home

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The aftermath of Tuesday’s tornado destroyed many homes throughout Southwest Louisiana, including Gary Ash’s mobile home in DeQuincy. The storm sent Ash to the emergency room after his home lifted off the ground while he was still inside. All that is left of Ash’s...
DEQUINCY, LA

