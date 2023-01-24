ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NBC Connecticut

Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined

Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure, rose 4.4% from a year ago, its smallest annual increase since October 2021. Consumer spending, however, dropped 0.2%, pointing to an economy that was grinding to a halt as 2022 closed. Personal income increased 0.2% for the month, as expected. Consumers spent less...
NBC Connecticut

Smartphone Shipments Plunge to a Low Not Seen Since 2013 — Their Largest Ever Decline

A total of 1.21 billion smartphones were shipped in 2022, which represents the lowest annual shipment total since 2013 "due to significantly dampened consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties," IDC said. Apple maintained its position as the number one smartphone maker in the world. The U.S. tech giant shipped 72.3...
NBC Connecticut

McDonald's Is Testing Strawless, Sippy Cup-Style Lids

Like Szechuan Sauce, the Big N’ Tasty and the McRib, straws at McDonald’s might soon become a relic of fast-food chain's past. McDonald’s first confirmed the use of its new strawless lids on Jan. 25 to Restaurant Business Online, who spotted them being tested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but the chain said that other markets are also testing the new lids. According to the report, customers in those markets can still request a straw if desired.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Connecticut

Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You

At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...
NBC Connecticut

Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?

Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...

