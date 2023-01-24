ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

California mass shootings: Live updates

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
 3 days ago
The nation is reeling from a series of mass shootings, including two in California in less than 48 hours, leaving at least 18 people dead and 10 others wounded. The latest occurred Monday afternoon in the small city of Half Moon Bay, where a 67-year-old gunman killed at least seven people in two locations, including Mountain Mushroom Farm, where he worked.

The massacre came on the heels of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, where a 72-year-old gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine more at a ballroom dance studio amid a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night.

Yahoo News is providing updates on both shootings from our reporters in California and around the country, as well as from our partners including the Los Angeles Times, the Associated Press and others. For the latest, see the live blog below.

