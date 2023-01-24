Read full article on original website
Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2023
As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in February 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come February, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
Netflix Renews Popular Series for Season 2
Netflix does not cancel every new show. The streamer renewed The Recruit for a second season, about a month after the first debuted. The spy series stars Noah Centino as a new CIA lawyer. Centino is a favorite among Netflix viewers thanks to his roles in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and The Perfect Date.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 27)
The Netflix streaming library is growing this weekend! Following the recent additions of titles including Against the Ropes and Daniel Spellbound Season 2 throughout the week, Netflix is capping January with a round of new Netflix original series and films this weekend. Although this weekend's list of additions is on the lighter side, with only four new titles set to drop, they will be heavy hitters, with subscribers set to be able to stream everything from Season 2 of Kings of Jo'Burg to the star-studded movie You People.
Blake Lively Teams With CW Star for Movie Adaptation of Hit Romance Novel
Blake Lively added another project to her busy schedule on Thursday. She signed up to star in a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The project will be directed by former Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who has also signed on to star. It...
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Speaks Out at Reading of Her New Memoir
Prior to her death, actress Anne Heche has written a new memoir, which was released this week. On Tuesday, a reading of the book was held at the Grove area Barnes & Noble in L.A., where Heche's ex James Tupper spoke out at about the late star. "I want to say that I'm doing great, but it's been a very, very difficult time," Tupper told PEOPLE while in attendance at the memoir reading.
Anne Heche's Best Friend Details Final Days Before Her Death
Anne Heche's best friend Heather Duffy recently spoke out and shared some details about the final days before the actress' death. In an exclusive interview with ET, Duffy spoke about Heche and her new memoir, Call Me Anne, which was just posthumously released. While discussing her late friend, Duffy revealed that she's just seen Heche a few days before the tragic accident that led to her death.
Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show May Undergo Major Change
The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently considering some major changes to the show's production. According to recent reports, the talk show is mulling over relocating to the east coast's Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). The talk show has been filmed on the Universal lot in Los Angeles since its launch in 2019. According to Variety, NBCUniversal is only in the discussion phase on a potential east coast move, and nothing has been finalized. Sources close to the show said Clarkson asked NBCU to evaluate the move. Currently in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a sixth season. The show will finish its current season at the Universal lot before possibly moving to a new location next fall for the fifth season. In order to "maintain consistency," production plans to keep as many people from the original cast and crew as possible.
'Young and the Restless' Star Gets a Replacement Emmy After Devastating House Fire
The Young and the Restless legend Tracey E. Bregman needed a new Emmy trophy after her original award was destroyed during the 2018 Woosley Fire in Malibu. During a stop on CBS' The Talk, Bregman, 59, was surprised with a replacement Emmy from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Bregman is celebrating 40 years of playing Lauren Fenmore this year.
‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]
Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
'Call Me Kat' Casts Beloved Actor as New Baker After Leslie Jordan's Death
In the wake of Leslie Jordan's death, Call Me Kat has cast a beloved actor to take on the baker role left by the loss of Jordan's character, Phil Crumpler. TV Line reports that Jack McBrayer is joining the show as the cat cafe's newest employee. McBrayer is most well-known for his role as NBC page Kenneth Parcell on 30 Rock.
Hit Netflix Show Was the Most Streamed TV Series of 2022
Americans are streaming more than ever, and the list of the most-streamed shows from 2022 makes it clear that Netflix continues to dominate the industry. Stranger Things was by far the most-streamed show during 2022, according to Nielsen's report on American streaming habits. According to Nielsen, Americans streamed a combined...
Blake Lively Debuts New Hair Color Amid News She's Starring in Popular Book Adaptation
Blake Lively is switching things up! Along with changing her hair color, the actress is adding another project to her busy schedule. She's set to star in a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The project will be directed by Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who has also signed on to star. Lively's sultry new dark new hair color, which she shared on her Instagram Story and can be seen below, feels on par with the character she'll play in It Ends With Us.
As His Life Flashed Before His Eyes, Trevor Noah Remembered the Most Random Things
Trevor Noah recounted an adventure that made his life flash before his eyes...in an unexpected way. On the Jan. 18 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Noah told Stephen about a whitewater rafting trip in Costa Rica and showed the host pictures of his capsized raft and submerged friends. Noah explained that Costa Rica was the latest destination for an annual friends' trip"I've been lucky enough to have the same group of friends going on. What are we now? 14, 15 years from South Africa? We all started our careers together. Different paths, different journeys, but every year we make sure that we go on a friend's trip," he said. "Doesn't matter where it is. Sometimes South Africa, sometimes, you know, it can be California. And this time was Costa Rica. We do something that we don't really want to do for the experience. And so this year, I picked Whitewater River rafting." Colbert then began to show a few photos from the rafting excursion to the camera. "Here you are," Colbert said. "About to go over the falls. And that's, that's, that's you right there, right?" The late-night host noted that Noah wasn't paddling.
'Wolf Pack' Stars Call Sarah Michelle Gellar 'an Angel' to Work With (Exclusive)
Wolf Pack stars Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray had an unparalleled guide into the realm of the supernatural in "angel" Sarah Michelle Gellar. Robertson and Gray opened up to PopCulture.com about working with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star both on and off camera ahead of Wolf Pack's Jan. 26 premiere on Paramount+.
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
Hilary Duff Gives 'Optimistic' Update on Potential 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot
Lizzie McGuire fans were disappointed when the reboot series was canceled before it even began. Now, series star Hilary Duff has given an "optimistic" update on the revival potentially happening. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress discussed Disney+ choosing not to move forward with the show, and how complicated the decision was for everyone involved.
Longtime Soap Opera Veteran Responds to Idea That His Character Be Permanently Killed Off
Young and the Restless rumors about killing off a beloved character have upset fans. Earlier this month, Soaps recommended that "The Young and the Restless should run out Paul Williams for its 50th anniversary." The reasoning was that if Y&R does not plan to bring Paul back into the fold, it would be better to kill off the character than have Paul's constant unexplained absence potentially hold up other characters' stories. According to Soaps, "In recent years, commercials have gotten more screen time than [Doug ] Davidson. Paul's position at the Genoa City Police Department has been usurped, and he and Lauralee Bell's Christine have become less a supercouple than a super-scarce couple. Finally, in March of 2021, the vet got sick of being "treated like a day player" and told his fans, 'I think I am done.'"Paul's wife Christine, who appeared on screen just this month, seems to be the character most being held back, says Soap Central. The show doesn't have to include both spouses in every plotline, but Christine doesn't have as much story potential without Paul.
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons
Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's Rape Lawsuit
Marilyn Manson has settled the rape lawsuit brought against him by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. According to Deadline, both parties came to an agreement that was acceptable and the lawsuit has been closed. In a statement, Manson's lawyer Howard E. King said, "Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner" — the shock rocker's real name — "and Marilyn Manson Records."
