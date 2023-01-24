ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

American Red Cross offers safety tips as winter storm moves into Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oo0oE_0kPXRvot00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Red Cross of Arkansas is offering some cold weather safety tips ahead of a winter storm moving into the state Tuesday.

The winter storm will bring snow and cold rain into Tuesday night, and central Arkansas is expected to see at least one inch of snow.

To ensure personal safety, Red Cross officials suggest staying inside and wearing warm clothing. Officials suggest that residents prepare an emergency kit to make sure that there is enough bottled water, non-perishables, and other supplies needed if there is a power outage.

Wearing layered clothing, covering your mouth, and staying dry in the wintry weather will help keep you safe if you need to get outside.

If you have plans to travel, officials suggest keeping a full gas tank in case of traffic issues or detours. Having items such as a windshield scraper, blankets, coats, medications, and more can help with vehicle safety. Officials also said that sand or cat litter can help with traction.

Many turn to space heaters to keep warm during the cold, but there are tips to ensure safety. Officials suggest keeping space heaters at least three feet away from flammable items. Turn off portable space heaters that are unattended to avoid fires.

To avoid frozen pipes, officials suggest keeping cabinet doors open and dripping water from the faucet. If you are planning to leave during the cold weather, officials suggest setting your thermostat no lower than 55 degrees.

Pets are safer inside during low temperatures for the appropriate shelter, food, and water.

Temperatures will warm into Wednesday, possibly limiting snow accumulation in some areas of the state.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Budgeting during inflation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many consumers in the ARK-LA-MISS are still burdened by inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau, The Average price for a dozen Grade eggs in the U.S. was 4.25 in December 2022; at that same time, in 2021, they were $1.79. The Average Gas price in Louisiana is $3.21, which is lower […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Justice Department finds Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections violates the Constitution by incarcerating people beyond their release dates

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Justice Department announced that it has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (LDOC) routinely confines people in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, which […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Federal sentencing delayed in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge signed an order Friday to indefinitely delay sentencing of a former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in September and agreed to testify against […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges

A prosecutor’s pledge to make imminent charging decisions for “multiple” people in a probe centered on Donald Trump’s actions in Georgia following the 2020 election has renewed interest in whether the former president could soon be facing charges.  Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) offered the revelation Tuesday as she argued that a special […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
MyArkLaMiss

Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.   Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden […]
DELAWARE STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy