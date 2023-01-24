Read full article on original website
Three Carjackings in Downtown Silver Spring Within Two Weeks: Report
Three carjackings have occurred in downtown Silver Spring within a two-week period, according to a report from NBC Washington. The latest carjacking occurred Wednesday evening at the Chick-fil-A on Fenton St. at Ellsworth Drive. According to MCPD, officers responded to the Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring at approximately 7:18 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Search for suspects who robbed a UPS truck in Rockville continues
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Surveillance photos of the suspects accused of robbing a UPS truck in Rockville earlier this month have been released. Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department shared the images Thursday and asked for the public's assistance in identifying the men. Police said the delivery truck theft...
Bay Net
Detectives Charge Two Suspects For Stealing Kia; Handgun Located in Car
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team charged two suspects for stealing a Kia. The suspects are 32-year-old Krystal Henry of Washington, DC, and 33-year-old Crystal Smith of Capitol Heights. Both are also facing a weapon-related charge. On January...
D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in front of her DC home was unintended target, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman who was shot in front of her D.C. home late Thursday night was an unintended target, authorities say. The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Street in the northeast. Police initially arrived to investigate gunshots that were reported in the area...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
fox5dc.com
Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward For Information On Wheel Theft Spree In Charles County
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Between January 24 – January 25, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) removed the tires from a vehicle in the area of Sir Douglas Drive in Bryans Road. A similar theft occurred on Stream Vista Place in Waldorf and an attempted theft occurred in...
Police Continue Search in the Disappearance of 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman
Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who was been missing since Dec. 30. According to MCPD, Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in North Bethesda. She was seen leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Dec. 31, according to a witness. The witness saw her wearing a white sweater, a tan vest, black leggings, and dark-colored boots.
fox5dc.com
3 teens accused of stealing a car and shooting at a townhouse in Triangle arrested
Triangle, Va. - A group of teenagers accused of stealing a car and firing shots into a home in a Prince William County neighborhood have been arrested. On Jan. 19, Prince William County police nabbed two 14-year-olds who they believe were involved in the shooting in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail days before. Another 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 16 after he was caught sleeping in a vehicle in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road.
Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Police seek suspect in deadly December double shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. in December. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on December 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Responding officers to the scene found a man...
mocoshow.com
fox5dc.com
10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range
ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
Shoplifter strangled worker at Glen Burnie discount store
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police are investigating a robbery and assault at Roses discount store on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday, at around 5 pm, a man was caught shoplifting and approached by a store employee. The suspect proceeded to grab the store worker by the neck and strangled them. A second employee intervened and the suspect fled the store on foot. A search for the suspect by responding officers was unsuccessful. The suspect was described as a black male, of unknown age, approximately 5’05”, 130 lbs., last seen wearing all black with a black hat and The post Shoplifter strangled worker at Glen Burnie discount store appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Teenager shot outside of Northeast DC school
WASHINGTON - A juvenile teenager was shot near a Northeast D.C. school on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the building. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 49th Street around 2:15 p.m., not far from Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. Police said...
fox5dc.com
Drunk man mistakenly steals Tesla he confused for his own: police
TYSONS, Va. - A drunk man mistakenly stole a Tesla vehicle in Fairfax County after confusing it for his own car, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday, January 19 at the Tysons Corner Center located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. Police said...
foxbaltimore.com
New photos released in search for Edmondson Village Shopping Center mass shooting gunmen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police release new images in the search for the people accused of killing one teenager and injuring four others at Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. On January 4, 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey was killed in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue when two people...
