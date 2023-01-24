ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'

Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report

Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games

The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
The Comeback

Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash

Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Philadelphia police greasing light poles ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game

If the Philadelphia police are greasing poles around the city, it can only mean one thing: A big game is on the horizon. That's the case this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, authorities are already preparing for a rowdy celebration if the Eagles emerge victorious.
CBS Sports

Prisco's NFC, AFC Championship picks, plus NFL awards predictions and latest on Aaron Rodgers' future

Happy Wednesday, everyone. We're just four days away from learning which teams will square off in Super Bowl LVII. Word is that John Breech demanded to take this day off so he could stitch an "LVII" patch onto his Joe Burrow jersey, but we're still waiting for confirmation on that. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday

Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
