Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Bengals' Joe Burrow is 'one of the elites in the league'
Ben Roethlisberger typically likes to wait three seasons before making any declarations on a quarterback. While Joe Burrow's third season is technically not over yet, Roethlisberger is ready to declare the Bengals' 26-year-old quarterback as the real deal. A year after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Burrow's continued...
atozsports.com
How the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons this week
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. And the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons ahead of the big showdown. Cincinnati thrives on motivation — they love using perceived slights as fuel to play better.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back while discussing Bengals’ defense
There’s been a lot of “bulletin board” material flying back and forth this week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but none of that is coming from KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, much like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, leaves the trash-talking to his teammates.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
Bengals return to Kansas City for another AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Cincinnati Bengals, including last year’s AFC title game, when they blew an early 21-3 lead in an overtime defeat before a sea of stunned fans inside Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes, who expects...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Ravens officially announce 2023 opponents
The Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 offseason is just beginning as the NFL Playoffs head into Championship Weekend. A new Super Bowl champion will be crowned in February, but it’s business is usual for the Ravens as they keep trying to make moves that will bring another title to the city.
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
Bengals headed back to KC for rematch of AFC title game
CINCINNATI (14-4) at KANSAS CITY (15-3) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 1 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 13-5, Chiefs 6-11-1. SERIES RECORD: Bengals lead 18-14. LAST WEEK: Bengals beat Bills 27-10; Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-20. BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (7), PASS (5), SCORING...
‘We’re a more complete team’: Joe Burrow expresses confidence in this Bengals roster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading back to his second AFC Championship game and believes this year’s team is better than the one that advanced to Super Bowl 56 a year ago. Now that’s a scary thought. ...
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games
The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
Cincinnati Bengals shift back to betting underdog against Kansas City Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals initially opened as 1.5-point betting underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs this week and after several drastic line movements, that's right where they find themselves again, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Kansas City opened as the favorite to win the AFC title after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in...
Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash
Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Philadelphia police greasing light poles ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game
If the Philadelphia police are greasing poles around the city, it can only mean one thing: A big game is on the horizon. That's the case this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, authorities are already preparing for a rowdy celebration if the Eagles emerge victorious.
CBS Sports
Prisco's NFC, AFC Championship picks, plus NFL awards predictions and latest on Aaron Rodgers' future
Happy Wednesday, everyone. We're just four days away from learning which teams will square off in Super Bowl LVII. Word is that John Breech demanded to take this day off so he could stitch an "LVII" patch onto his Joe Burrow jersey, but we're still waiting for confirmation on that. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
NFL conference championship injuries: Patrick Mahomes good to go; Bengals' starting O-linemen likely out again
Finally, we have established our final four for the 2022 NFL season, and now, it's time to decide which teams will play in Super Bowl LVII. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are entering what is Week 21 of the season, and all four teams are dealing with injuries.
