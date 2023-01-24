Read full article on original website
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
KCBD
LubbockPRIDE issues statement condemning anti-LGBTQ protests at local high schools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LubbockPRIDE, a nonprofit promoting equality and awareness of the LGBTQ community in Lubbock, issued a statement today in response to anti-LGBTQ protests at Lubbock and Monterey High School on Monday. In a video posted to KFMX, protesters can be seen standing outside Lubbock High School on...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities
If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
fox34.com
City of Lubbock names downtown street in honor of Ballet Lubbock founder Suzanne Aker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Suzanne Aker pioneered ballet in the Lubbock community, impacting every student that danced in her studio. On Jan. 25, the city honored her legacy by naming the stretch of Avenue L from Marsha Sharp to 9th Street, Suzanne Aker Avenue. Artistic Director of Ballet Lubbock, Yvonne...
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?
I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
A Lubbock Teen Was Arrested In Connection To A 2022 Robbery
A teenager was arrested in connection to a robbery from 2022. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to a Smokehead Shop just after 8:45 p.m. back on January 7, 2022. Employees that were at the shop during the robbery told police that 19-year-old Elijah Jimenez and 30-year-old Adrian Hernandez locked the doors as they came in.
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
everythinglubbock.com
How fast can you merge in Texas?
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
abc7amarillo.com
Portales student airlifted to Lubbock hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — A Portales Municipal Schools student was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock after a school bus crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Superintendent Johnnie Cain, the bus full of students collided with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning on SR 236, also known as Bethel Highway, at South Roosevelt Road T.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
Two Drive-By Shootings In Lubbock Still Under Investigation
In 2022 in Lubbock, there should did seem to be a lot of drive-by shootings. Whether it was related to gangs, drugs, or random crime, guns were pulled a lot last year on Lubbock streets. Lubbock Police are still investigating two drive-bye shootings that were fatal last year according to...
Why Did A Wanted Man Show Up To Lubbock County Detention Center
A man wanted by police in connection to a murder actually showed up to the Lubbock County Detention Center. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media to ask the public for help in searching for a man that they suspect is connected to a shooting death. That shooting occurred...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
What Do You Do About Someone Junking Up Your Lubbock Neighborhood?
I have a few people around my neighborhood like this. I really don't fault these people. It often seems like something somewhat mental is happening. It's not like they have trash in their yards, they have things that to them are treasures. I've been the guy who saved everything. At...
Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow
While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
2nd arrest, suspects threatened to ‘keep it gangsta’ at Lubbock smoke shop: LPD report
Elijah Jimenez, 19, has been arrested for his involvement in an armed robbery at Smokehead Shop in January 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
