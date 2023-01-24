Read full article on original website
George Earnest 'Earnie' Murphy, II
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II, 33, of Wallace, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 3, 1989, a son of the late Robin Denise (Yeager) Murphy and George E. Murphy.
Charles Barkley part of full house for Bob Huggins Fish Fry fundraiser in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The goal of the Bob Huggins Fish Fry, now in its 11th year, is simple: Help beat cancer. “We’re trying to eradicate this terrible disease. We want to build a cancer center. … No, that’s not right — we’re going to build a cancer center,” Huggins said during his remarks at Friday’s event, held at Mylan Park.
Margaret Ann 'Maggie' Anderson-Smith
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann “Maggie” Anderson-Smith, 70, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, in St. Barbara’s Nursing Home. She was born in Clarksburg on November 20, 1952, a daughter of Evelyn (Fortney) Anderson, who survives in Bridgeport, and the...
19 Preston residents graduate from WVU
MORGANTOWN — Nineteen Preston County residents graduated in Fall 2022 from West Virginia University. They were:. Brooklyn Bolyard, Agricultural and Extension Education; Brenda Bonnett, of Arthurdale, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Megan Bryant, Bruceton Mills, Nurse Anesthesia; Celeste DeRiggi, Kingwood, Biochemistry, Spanish; Larissa DeWitt, Bruceton Mills, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Knotts, Kingwood, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jenna Lenhart, Albright, Human Performance and Health; Emma Livengood, Albright, Fashion, Dress and Merchandising.
Upshur County Commission hears Strawberry Festival update
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning for its regularly scheduled meeting. Commissioners approved the review of the overtime/compensatory time policy within the Upshur County Employee Handbook of Personnel Guidelines as discussed by the Policy board on Jan. 19.
West Virginia Golf Association exec Ullman joins LIV Golf
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf. The WVGA announced Ullman's departure on Thursday.
Monongalia County (West Virginia) gets new judge, prosecutor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was standing room only as family, friends, courthouse staff, law enforcement personnel, current and former judges, elected officials and attorneys gathered to watch the investiture ceremony for Judge Perri DeChristopher on Friday afternoon. “I’m humbled and honored and more than a bit emotional...
Holly Ball Silent Auction raises funds for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bidding has begun and will be open through 6 p.m. Feb. 5 for a silent auction to benefit the Holly Ball. All proceeds from the silent auction and the Holly Ball benefit WVU Medicine United Hospital Center.
Pittsburgh man admits committing drug felonies in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty Friday to two Harrison County drug felonies. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish held off accepting the pleas from Darrell Lamar Washington to conspiracy to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Woman killed in Shinnston, West Virginia, house fire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An elderly woman died when her single-story home burned late Thursday evening in downtown Shinnston, according to Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey. No one else was injured. The home was destroyed, Lindsey said. The woman was believed to be at the residence by herself.
Mountaineers set to meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After a week idle, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort...
Third shoplifting theft leads to felony charge for Grafton, West Virginia woman
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Grafton woman has been charged with felony third-offense shoplifting and could face a prison term of 1-10 years, a fine and restitution if convicted. Jamie Lynn Haller, 42, was charged by Grafton City Patrolman Zachary Dillon for third-offense shoplifting after an incident Sunday.
Huskies 3-point barrage too much for Grafton, 85-45
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 2 North Marion made 19 3-pointers to down Grafton, 85-45 in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at NMHS Gymnasium. The Huskies (15-1) had five players fire in three or more 3-pointers as they made 19 of 44 3-point shots. NM also did damage overall from the floor going 32 of 70 and recording 27 assists on the evening.
Preston High animal processing class getting more business
KINGWOOD — With grocery prices climbing, some county residents have turned to an alternate source for beef, pork and lamb. They are buying locally from the animal processing class at Preston High School. In 2021 the state Department of Education gave the school a $50,000 grant for the agriculture...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pushes personal income tax cut in Wheeling
WHEELING — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice provided assurance in Wheeling Friday that the state’s budget can handle cutting personal income tax collections in half over the next three years. Justice’s proposal before the state Legislature would cut state personal income tax across income brackets by 50% incrementally...
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to in-person on Feb. 4
KINGWOOD — Empty Bowls returns in person this year on Feb. 4. This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the Empty Bowls soup dinner. The annual dinner is held to help stock the shelves of the county’s food pantries, according to Tammy Laney, Director of Food For Preston.
WVU women travel to last place TCU
After a much-needed week off to heal some bumps and bruises, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3) hits the road for a rematch with TCU (6-13, 0-8) on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff against the Horned Frogs is set for 2 p.m. ET at Schollmaier Arena.
West Virginia University researcher aims to capitalize on untapped natural gas resources
MORGANTOWN — Madelyn Ball, an assistant professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, received $110,000 in funding from the American Chemical Society to conduct research that will convert alkane hydrocarbons from shale gas into olefins, a class of chemicals made up of hydrogen and carbon such as ethylene and propylene, that can be used in the production of plastics and other complex chemicals.
WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
West Virginia's men's basketball team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are OK in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there's no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins' team needs to get.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/27/2023
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins discusses his annual fundraiser ahead of the Mountaineers' home game against Auburn. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
