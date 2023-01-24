ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on Eisenhower Expressway

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 just east of Higgins Road around 6:22 p.m. An ISP Trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the expressway...
DES PLAINES, IL
WQAD

Workers rally as St. Margaret's Health - Peru closes temporarily

PERU, Illinois — St. Margaret's Health - Peru closed its doors Saturday morning leaving its workers suddenly without a job. "It's just devastating," Radiologic Technologist Ana Arteaga told News 8's Collin Riviello. "Our whole world changed in one day. I mean they just told us eight days ago, they didn't give us much time to wrap our heads around it."
PERU, IL
wjol.com

Letterboxes at Joliet Post Office Taped Closed Due to Vandalism

WJOL has learned that there has been a vandalism and tampering of USPS letterboxes in the city of Joliet. As a result the boxes outside the facility at 2000 McDonough Street have been taped closed. Each box also has a note attached that reads,. Attention. Due to vandalism this box...
JOLIET, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Decades-old photo shows Jefferson Park as Kennedy Expressway being built, includes current development site at Long & Argyle, where dairy once stood

As foundations are being poured for nine houses on a former industrial site at 5340-56 W. Argyle St., a decades-old aerial photograph captures much of the area’s history, including a dairy and a business associated with a former alderman. The photograph shows the Kennedy Expressway being built in the...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests

Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. The following individuals were arrested...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
NORMAL, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan near South Loop

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered an unidentified man's body from Lake Michigan near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a body was found in the lake just after 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy...
CHICAGO, IL

