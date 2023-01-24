Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this springJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
USF Blood Drive on 1/24Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on Eisenhower Expressway
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 just east of Higgins Road around 6:22 p.m. An ISP Trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the expressway...
Workers rally as St. Margaret's Health - Peru closes temporarily
PERU, Illinois — St. Margaret's Health - Peru closed its doors Saturday morning leaving its workers suddenly without a job. "It's just devastating," Radiologic Technologist Ana Arteaga told News 8's Collin Riviello. "Our whole world changed in one day. I mean they just told us eight days ago, they didn't give us much time to wrap our heads around it."
wjol.com
Letterboxes at Joliet Post Office Taped Closed Due to Vandalism
WJOL has learned that there has been a vandalism and tampering of USPS letterboxes in the city of Joliet. As a result the boxes outside the facility at 2000 McDonough Street have been taped closed. Each box also has a note attached that reads,. Attention. Due to vandalism this box...
nadignewspapers.com
Decades-old photo shows Jefferson Park as Kennedy Expressway being built, includes current development site at Long & Argyle, where dairy once stood
As foundations are being poured for nine houses on a former industrial site at 5340-56 W. Argyle St., a decades-old aerial photograph captures much of the area’s history, including a dairy and a business associated with a former alderman. The photograph shows the Kennedy Expressway being built in the...
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests
Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. The following individuals were arrested...
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Have you received some money through this program?. In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door
The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer received a frantic call from a man who told them he left an envelope — carrying a sizable amount of money — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
Site of deadly South Side fire failed every single inspection dating back to October 2021
One person died, and nine others were injured in an extra-alarm fire that climbed several floors of a high-rise apartment building on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday morning. City records show the building failed seven inspections since October 2021.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
MyStateline.com
Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night
10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
Illinois EPA distributing grants to 48 communities to replace lead water service lines
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has been investigating the big challenge facing the City of Chicago as it seeks to replace lead water service lines.As Chicago struggles with that, the Illinois EPA is handing out grants to 48 other communities so they can inventory the lead service lines in their villages and cities.The grants range from $20,000 to $50,000.
Man sprayed machine gun in Villa Park neighborhood: prosecutors
A Maywood man accused of shooting a fully automatic firearm in a Villa Park neighborhood this week was denied bond on Friday. The shooting stemmed from a drug deal, officials said.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near South Loop
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered an unidentified man's body from Lake Michigan near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a body was found in the lake just after 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy...
