ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Where to watch the Eagles NFC championship game in and around Philly

All that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and a spot in Super Bowl LVII is the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a safe bet a high portion of TVs across the Philly region will be tuned in to the NFC Championship game, and a good chunk of sports bars and restaurants will be too, cheering on the Birds as quarterback Jalen Hurts faces off against a familiar foe in 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond

The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Golf? Local News? CBS Philadelphia has you covered.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are a golf fan, CBS has you covered. We will have third round coverage of the PGA Tour's Farmer's Insurance Open live on CBS3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.Looking for the latest local Philadelphia news? We've got you covered, too -- on your phone, your computer, your TV or wherever you want to watch us. Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will air on the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel and on the CW Philly.Click here to learn how to download the CBS Philadelphia appNo matter what streaming device you have on your television, you can catch our newscasts tonight and all the time on the CBS News App and on Pluto TV.To watch on your computer, just click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy