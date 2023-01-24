ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRG

In significant shift, Biden sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

President Biden will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, matching a German announcement to immediately provide Leopard tanks that Kyiv says are essential in its fight against Russia. The Abrams tanks are not expected to reach the battlefield for months due to the time needed to procure the tanks...
WKRG

Panel seeks to allow re-exports of Swiss weaponry to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — A parliamentary panel in Switzerland has recommended waiving a law that bars countries from re-exporting Swiss armored vehicles, weapons and other war materiel to Ukraine for its defense against Russia, insisting the move would not violate the country’s much-vaunted neutrality. The Security Policy Committee of...
WKRG

Report: Much of Africa less safe, democratic than in 2012

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A new report on African governance released Wednesday finds much of the continent is “less safe, secure and democratic” than it was 10 years ago, citing a surge in military coups and armed conflicts. The democratic backsliding now threatens to reverse decades of...
WKRG

Germany arrests 2nd suspect in Russia spying case

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Thursday that they have arrested a second person in connection with a high-profile espionage case that embarrassed Germany’s foreign intelligence agency. Federal prosecutors said Arthur E., whose surname wasn’t released for privacy reasons, was detained at Munich airport last month after arriving...

