Cedar Falls, IA

CRCSD names new superintendent of schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced a new superintendent of schools on Thursday. Dr. Tawana Grover will be the new leader for the school district effective July 1. Dr. Grover most recently was superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools in Nebraska. “The Board is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Jesse Cosby Center hosts 56th annual Black and White Gala

The Jesse Cosby Center is hosting its 56th annual Black and White Gala on Saturday, March 4 at the UAW Local 838, in Waterloo. The Black and White Gala is its largest fundraising event of the year, with proceeds benefiting the center and its vital mission. Our job is to...
WATERLOO, IA
KETO Kitchen opens new location in downtown

Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, KETO Kitchen staff held a grand opening of their new space in the Armstrong Development Building after winning the Race For The Space competition. KETO Kitchen won the Race for the Space program back in September during a “Shark Tank” style event last fall...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mercy Cedar Rapids to build new emergency department in Marion

MARION, Iowa — Mercy Cedar Rapids announced the health facility will expand its emergency services with a second off-site, hospital-based emergency department extension in Marion. The new site will be located at 3701 Katz Dr. off 10th Ave. next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release sent...
MARION, IA
Sahara Williams invited to play in McDonald's All America game

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams received an incredible honor this week, being invited to play at this year's McDonald's All America game in Houston, TX. The Wahawk senior basketball player is averaging over 20 points a game, and is top-5 in class 5A in points, rebounds,...
WATERLOO, IA
Kiburis nets 35 points as Rebels hand A-P its first loss of the season

REINBECK, Iowa — The 4th-ranked team in class 1A, Gladbrook-Reinbeck upset 2A's #2 team, Aplington-Parkersburg 83-80 on Tuesday night. The loss marks the Falcons' first setback of the season after starting the year 14-0. William Kiburis, who averages 25 points a game for the Rebels, finished with a game-high 35 points against A-P.
GLADBROOK, IA
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures

The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The crows have landed in Cedar Rapids NewBo District

Wednesday morning many of those who live in the New Bohemia District in Cedar Rapids awoke to a murder...of crows. The site, not uncommon in the downtown area, was a loud wake up call with hundreds of crows filling the sky and trees. Take a listen!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Roundabouts to double in Cedar Rapids

The City of Cedar Rapids announced it will be constructing 10 new roundabouts in areas they deem as safety issues. After analyzing car crashes and high-speed studies, the city determined the best way to limit traffic incidents is by removing the stop signs and adding the roundabouts. Eleven have been...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital

A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Early morning fire leaves four without a home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

