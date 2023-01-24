Read full article on original website
CRCSD names new superintendent of schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced a new superintendent of schools on Thursday. Dr. Tawana Grover will be the new leader for the school district effective July 1. Dr. Grover most recently was superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools in Nebraska. “The Board is...
UNI partners with KPMG to offer new hybrid accounting program in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — University of Northern Iowa (UNI) announced it will be collaborating with KPMG LLP in its new hybrid accounting program on Thursday. KPMG is one of the Big Four tax, audit and advisory firms. The program will provide the opportunity for adults with either an associates...
Cedar Rapids executive chef named semifinalist for Prestigious James Beard Award
A Cedar Rapids executive chef has been selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award, a nomination likened to the Oscars of the culinary industry. Samuel Charles is the restauranteur behind Rodina's elevated comfort food establishment in Cedar Rapids' Czech Village. Charles is nominated for best chef in...
Jesse Cosby Center hosts 56th annual Black and White Gala
The Jesse Cosby Center is hosting its 56th annual Black and White Gala on Saturday, March 4 at the UAW Local 838, in Waterloo. The Black and White Gala is its largest fundraising event of the year, with proceeds benefiting the center and its vital mission. Our job is to...
Social justice coalition to host I Am Devonna Walker Town Hall Sunday
Cedar Rapids — A townhall meeting hosted by a coalition of social justice activists will take place Sunday, January 29th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. “I Am Devonna Walker” Town Hall. Sunday, January 29, 2023. 2:00 - 4:30pm. Cedar Rapids Public Library...
KETO Kitchen opens new location in downtown
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, KETO Kitchen staff held a grand opening of their new space in the Armstrong Development Building after winning the Race For The Space competition. KETO Kitchen won the Race for the Space program back in September during a “Shark Tank” style event last fall...
Mercy Cedar Rapids to build new emergency department in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Mercy Cedar Rapids announced the health facility will expand its emergency services with a second off-site, hospital-based emergency department extension in Marion. The new site will be located at 3701 Katz Dr. off 10th Ave. next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release sent...
Sahara Williams invited to play in McDonald's All America game
WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams received an incredible honor this week, being invited to play at this year's McDonald's All America game in Houston, TX. The Wahawk senior basketball player is averaging over 20 points a game, and is top-5 in class 5A in points, rebounds,...
Winner for Race for the Space Program hosts a grand opening in their new downtown space
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. -7 p.m., the winner of the Race for the Space program, The KETO Kitchen, will host a grand opening at their new downtown space located in the Armstrong Building, at 3rd Ave and 3rd Street. Opening our doors...
C6-Zero continues to deny DNR access, former GOP officials lobbied for plant before blast
MARENGO, Iowa — Iowa's News Now learned Wednesday the explosion and fire at C6-Zero in December will be ruled accidental. 15 workers were hospitalized after the blast. Fortunately, no fatalities. The Iowa DNR also tried to conduct another inspection of the site on Tuesday, January 24 but was again turned away in violation of a DNR emergency order,
Kiburis nets 35 points as Rebels hand A-P its first loss of the season
REINBECK, Iowa — The 4th-ranked team in class 1A, Gladbrook-Reinbeck upset 2A's #2 team, Aplington-Parkersburg 83-80 on Tuesday night. The loss marks the Falcons' first setback of the season after starting the year 14-0. William Kiburis, who averages 25 points a game for the Rebels, finished with a game-high 35 points against A-P.
Cedar Rapids to add 11 new roundabout to scale back on traffic and major crashes
Cedar Rapids will be adding 11 more roundabouts to the city's road network in hopes of clearing some congested intersections. Roundabouts are also known to cut down on serious crashes, but not everyone is a fan. The city says it is the solution to reducing traffic and major crashes. But...
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
The crows have landed in Cedar Rapids NewBo District
Wednesday morning many of those who live in the New Bohemia District in Cedar Rapids awoke to a murder...of crows. The site, not uncommon in the downtown area, was a loud wake up call with hundreds of crows filling the sky and trees. Take a listen!
Roundabouts to double in Cedar Rapids
The City of Cedar Rapids announced it will be constructing 10 new roundabouts in areas they deem as safety issues. After analyzing car crashes and high-speed studies, the city determined the best way to limit traffic incidents is by removing the stop signs and adding the roundabouts. Eleven have been...
Alex Jackson found guilty of killing parents, sister in triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — After six hours of deliberations, a Linn County jury has found a Cedar Rapids man guilty of killing his parents and sister at their northeast side home in June 2021. Alex Jackson, 22, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder...
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
Three kids, one adult dead after rollover crash on U.S. Highway 20 in Grundy County
Four people are dead after a van carrying 13 people rolled over on Highway 20 in Grundy County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Iowa State Patrol says the driver lost control on the slick road heading westbound near the Wellsburg exit around 6:49 a.m. Friday morning. The vehicle entered...
Early morning fire leaves four without a home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
Waterloo police find man fatally stabbed while investigating report of vandalism
Waterloo — One person is dead after a stabbing in Waterloo early Thursday morning. Around 1:45a.m. Waterloo police responded to a report of vandalism at the 500 block of Dawson Street. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle with a slashed tire and a man suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics...
