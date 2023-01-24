ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Syracuse.com

How much are Billy Joel tickets at Niagara Falls? Where to buy the cheapest ticket

Billy Joel is heading to Niagara Falls, Canada, to perform at the grand opening of the new OLG stage at Fallsview Casino on February 25. The press release said, “Billy Joel has been entertaining crowds with his music and incredible on-stage presence since 1972. His hits include ‘Big Shot,’ ‘Piano Man’ and ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,’ to name just a few – and he has performed at the world’s most prestigious venues, including a 10-show residency at Mohegan Sun Arena. The award-winning venue, located at Mohegan’s flagship property in Uncasville, Connecticut, played host to Joel’s first-ever residency that drew more than 100,000 people to witness the living legend first-hand.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Italian Festival dates announced for 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be winter, but we're already thinking about summer. The Italian Heritage Festival is returning to North Buffalo again this year. Organizers have officially announced the dates for this year's celebrations. The free event will be held on Hertel Avenue July 14-16, and will once...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
BUFFALO, NY
malta

travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus

Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Five-month-old kittens come to Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Connie, Chuck and Cora! They’re about five months old and were surrendered to Ten Lives Club. They’re from the same litter, and would probably do well with other cats, Ten Lives Club’s Kim LaRussa tells us. It’s not clear how they’ll do with dogs.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York

Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
BUFFALO, NY

