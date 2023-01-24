Florida teacher pulls out gun when denied entry into gated community, deputies say: 'You want this smoke?'

Read full article on original website
gene
3d ago
Maybe the board should screen there employees better if he has this attitude outside of work and threatening with a weapon what would he do in his work place if he got angry? Should be terminated from his job and never allowed to enter a school job again
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding SiteUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Florida is home of the theme parksOscarOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
Police save burglar who was shot by homeowner in Haines City
In a dramatic turn of events, police saved the life of an alleged burglar after he was shot by a homeowner in Haines City early Friday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Amazon robbery suspects have long criminal history: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the suspects accused of robbing an Amazon driver is facing more charges in Osceola County for a different incident. The victim said they should have already been in jail, because of their long criminal history. "When I seen that it was scary." Robert Glover is...
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
Polk deputies arrest corrections officer for domestic violence
A corrections officer accused of grabbing a woman's face and forcing her to the ground was arrested Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne man arrested for threatening to shoot up, bomb Orlando convention: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Melbourne man has been arrested after he allegedly posted threats on social media saying he would shoot up a Megaplex convention later this year, deputies said. On Jan 10, deputies said they received a call in reference to terroristic threats directed toward the Florida United...
fox35orlando.com
Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
fox35orlando.com
'Terrifying' video shows Florida Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint: sheriff
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - New video shows a Central Florida Amazon driver being robbed right in his truck at gunpoint. Two men are now behind bars and the Orange County Sheriff says they are no strangers to the law. Video shows the terrifying moments when the Amazon delivery driver was...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week. Follow link for full story: https://tinyurl.com/2sae7pd8.
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...
mynews13.com
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
Detectives: 3 Suspects Burglarized Cars In Winter Haven, Used Stolen Credit Cards In Lakeland
POLK COUNTY, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects that burglarized cars in Winter Haven, then used stolen credit cards in Lakeland. According to investigators, between 3:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, three unknown black male juvenile
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman arrested after allegedly throwing bag of rice at fiance
A Fruitland Park woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a bag of rice at her fiance. Ryann Champion, 36, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after Fruitland Park police were called at 10:23 a.m. Monday to her home on Deep Wood Court. Champion told police that her fiance...
click orlando
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
fox35orlando.com
Woman's body hit several times on I-4 in Orlando; crashed car found nearby, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they found a woman dead on Interstate 4 (I-4) late Thursday night, forcing the closure of the eastbound lanes near Orange Blossom Trail for hours during the investigation. According to police, around 11:30 p.m., they received several calls of vehicles hitting what appeared to...
