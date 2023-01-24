ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

Florida teacher pulls out gun when denied entry into gated community, deputies say: 'You want this smoke?'

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
gene
3d ago

Maybe the board should screen there employees better if he has this attitude outside of work and threatening with a weapon what would he do in his work place if he got angry? Should be terminated from his job and never allowed to enter a school job again

9
 

Related
fox35orlando.com

Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...
mynews13.com

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

