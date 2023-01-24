ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina

Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
The Daily Reflector

PCC Notes: College hires new dean to oversee Its CIT programming

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College has hired Patrick Jacques to serve as dean of its Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) Division. Jacques, whose first day with the college was Jan. 17, is responsible for directing and supervising all activities within Pitt’s CIT division, which features 12 curriculum programs, as well as non-credit, short-term training programs. He said he is both “excited and nervous” about his new job. “Pitt Community College...
The Daily Reflector

ECU Notes: Grant for improving digital equity to impact 29 regional counties

East Carolina University is receiving $1.39 million for a collaborative project that aims to improve access to digital technology and literacy, resources and skills training for residents in 29 eastern North Carolina counties. The project is funded by the North Carolina Office of Digital Equity and Literacy and led by Leslie Cofie, principal investigator and assistant professor of health education and promotion in the College of Health and Human Performance, and Alice Richman, co-principal investigator and professor of health education and promotion, along with ECU...
Black Enterprise

National Alliance for Black Business Launch First- Ever Black Business Enterprise Certification and Scorecard

The National Alliance for Black Business (NABB), co-founded by the National Business League (NBL) and National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), in partnership with the World Conference of Mayors (WCM) and the Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance (HBTSA) today announced the nation’s first-ever Black Business Enterprise (BBE) certification and scorecard programat the WCM Black Business Breakfast and Press Conference presented by Comerica Bank.
Virginia Mercury

Green Book legislation passes Virginia House

Decades before people could rely on the internet for hotel or restaurant suggestions, Black Americans traveling across the country during the Jim Crow era relied on a guidebook of amenities to keep safe in segregated parts of the country. Now Virginia legislators are considering giving travelers the opportunity to explore the routes and places found in […] The post Green Book legislation passes Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce More than $4.8 Million in EDA Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,887,325 in grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for several communities in West Virginia.
