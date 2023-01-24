Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
DOT launches investigation into Southwest Airlines over holiday travel nightmareEdy ZooWashington, DC
Related
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
‘Teach the Truth:’ Black Professor Rebels Against DeSantis’ WOKE Law Restricting Teachings on Race
This Black man is not going to stand for Black history being white-washed. Dr. Marvin Dunn, a professor emeritus at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, has gone against Florida governor Ron DeSantis‘ law prohibiting lessons on race with his “Teach the Truth” tour, where he highlights racism in the state.
Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election
Former NFL player and Democratic nominee Aaron Rouse appears to have clinched Virginia's 7th state Senate district election against Republican opponent Kevin Adams.
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
How the Carolinas rank in the number of Jan. 6 arrests
North Carolina, with 25 defendants, ranks 11th in the number of federal cases tied to the Capitol riot. More arrests are expected.
SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada
South Carolina and former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada have been in touch, and there is legitimate interest between the five-star and the Gamecocks.
PCC Notes: College hires new dean to oversee Its CIT programming
WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College has hired Patrick Jacques to serve as dean of its Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) Division. Jacques, whose first day with the college was Jan. 17, is responsible for directing and supervising all activities within Pitt’s CIT division, which features 12 curriculum programs, as well as non-credit, short-term training programs. He said he is both “excited and nervous” about his new job. “Pitt Community College...
White Quarterback Who Lost Scholarship for Saying the N-Word Receives Offer From HBCU
A white quarterback, who lost his scholarship because he mouthed the n-word in a video, has surprisingly landed a scholarship offer from an HBCU. Now, according to a Twitter post by Stokes, he was offered another scholarship to play football, but at an HBCU. On Tuesday, he told his followers...
ECU Notes: Grant for improving digital equity to impact 29 regional counties
East Carolina University is receiving $1.39 million for a collaborative project that aims to improve access to digital technology and literacy, resources and skills training for residents in 29 eastern North Carolina counties. The project is funded by the North Carolina Office of Digital Equity and Literacy and led by Leslie Cofie, principal investigator and assistant professor of health education and promotion in the College of Health and Human Performance, and Alice Richman, co-principal investigator and professor of health education and promotion, along with ECU...
National Alliance for Black Business Launch First- Ever Black Business Enterprise Certification and Scorecard
The National Alliance for Black Business (NABB), co-founded by the National Business League (NBL) and National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), in partnership with the World Conference of Mayors (WCM) and the Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance (HBTSA) today announced the nation’s first-ever Black Business Enterprise (BBE) certification and scorecard programat the WCM Black Business Breakfast and Press Conference presented by Comerica Bank.
Green Book legislation passes Virginia House
Decades before people could rely on the internet for hotel or restaurant suggestions, Black Americans traveling across the country during the Jim Crow era relied on a guidebook of amenities to keep safe in segregated parts of the country. Now Virginia legislators are considering giving travelers the opportunity to explore the routes and places found in […] The post Green Book legislation passes Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
athleticbusiness.com
Students, Parents Urge Virginia's Largest School District to Provide More Athletic Trainers
Parents and students in a school district in Virginia are urging leaders to provide more athletic trainers for student-athlete safety. The Fairfax County School District is Virginia's largest school system, and WJLA-TV reported that there is growing concern athletes don't have the necessary support as athletes face risk on the field.
Could effort to ban CRT in SC classrooms worsen teacher shortage? Critics worry as bill advances
Lawmakers were warned that by supporting this measure, they risked having more educators leave the classroom amid already increasing teacher vacancies.
Capito, Manchin Announce More than $4.8 Million in EDA Grants
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,887,325 in grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for several communities in West Virginia.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0