Neal Brown Comments on Each Transfer

As of today, the West Virginia football program has 80 players on scholarship, according to head coach Neal Brown. That count includes transfers, early enrollees, and high school kids that will be arriving in May.

More roster movement is expected to take place over the coming months with another transfer portal window opening after spring ball, which will likely create some open spots. Brown says that he expects to add between 3-5 more guys via the portal.

"At least one more secondary player. Continue to look for some guys on both fronts, and probably another wideout."

As for those who have already transferred into the program, Brown spent a few minutes discussing what each of them brings to the table and their potential role in 2023.

WR Devin Carter (North Carolina State)

"We lost a lot of production in that receiver room and a lot of experience, especially with Sam [James] and Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] going to the next level. We really felt that we needed to add a one. We beat a lot of really good people on him. He's got over 40 career starts and he's been productive, he's had consistency. What we believe is we can make him even more productive than what he's been. I think you'll see his numbers, if he stays healthy, be quite a bit higher than what they were at NC State."

WR Ja'Shaun Poke (Kent State)

"He's going to play inside receiver. We really felt like we needed to add a returner in this cycle in the portal. If you look at a kickoff return standpoint which was a weakness for us a year ago, I think he's got a chance to really improve us there. He's coming off an injury where he missed the first half of last year. He was really productive in the back half. So when you're looking at his stats, he only played in six football games."

TE Kole Taylor (LSU)

"High priority for a pass-receiving tight end. That's something that we've got to utilize more in our offense. Kole is 6'6", 6'7" and he's going to give us that dimension. That's something we really pinpointed."

DL Davoan Hawkins (Tennessee State)

"We really wanted to add a pass rushing threat at the defensive line and from the interior position. I think he's going to be a really good fit there."

CB Montre Miller (Kent State)

"One of the fastest guys. We really felt like one of our missing elements in the pass defense last year was lack of top-end speed. He can really run. We've got all these different metrics that you use when you're able to track guys as you go into the portal and he was one of the fastest corners available, so he's going to compete for playing time right away."

K Michael Hayes (Georgia State)

"Obviously with Casey Legg choosing to retire, we were looking for a guy that's proven. We bring in Michael Hayes from Georgia State. He did all three there. We're very comfortable with what we have in Oliver Straw at punter. But he's going to compete for kickoffs and field goals. He's going to add some distance to our field goal and he had a high touchback percentage last year at kickoff."

DL Fatorma Mulbah (Penn State)

"He's a big body, which we needed a big body that could play the interior of the defensive line."

