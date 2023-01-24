Read full article on original website
AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks retires after 27 years
Happy retirement to AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks! Johanna has been working HARD as Hopkins County’s family and consumer health representative for 27 years. She coordinates programs like Walk Across Texas, Kids Camp, sewing workshops, Christmas Joys and MORE. Along the way she’s gained statewide and national recognition for her dedication and creativity.
Sulphur Springs Senior Activity Center Groundbreaking 2023
Groundbreaking today at the new Senior Activity Center! This has been a long time in progress and there are so many to thank for arriving at this day. No one deserves it more than our seniors!
Amber Alert Discontinued, Parents Arrested After Kaufman County Infant Found Safe in North Carolina
An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 3-month-old boy who was taken Wednesday night by his non-custodial mother from a domestic violence shelter in the Kaufman County city of Kemp, law enforcement officials say. According to Kemp Police, 23-year-old Abigail Margaret Williams and her son were located in North...
Notice for Paulagene Watson
Funeral service for Paulagene Watson, age 92 of Cooper, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Johnny Witherspoon officiating. Interment will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Park East Cemetery with Stephen Watson, Jeremy Bell, Bill Watson and Joseph Watson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Watson passed away on January 24, 2023 at her residence.
Obituary for Paulagene Watson
Paulagene Ray Watson of Houston, Texas and more recently Cooper, TX, passed away on, January 24, 2023. She was born March 7, 1930, in Mansfield, TX, the daughter of Ernie Ray and Woodie Switzer Ray. Paulagene married Billie Ray Watson, also of Mansfield, while he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville, Florida. They made their home in Ft. Worth, TX where they raised their family of three children. In 1973 they started Media Services Corporation (MSC) in Houston providing film, press and media services for NASA Johnson Space Center. Paulagene managed MSC following her husband’s passing. Most recently she resided in Cooper, TX where she passed away at home.
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
Notice for Phillip Morris
Funeral service of Phillip Morris, age 85, of Lone Oak, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Motley officating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, TX with James Morris, Jacob Morris, Hunter Ward, Stoney Gall, Rafael Gutierrez, JJ Brink and Bo Morris serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Wesley and Anthony Morris. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home from 5 to 7PM. Mr. Morris passed away on, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Chamber Connection for 1/18 by Butch Burney
95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. Help us celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, which will have a theme of “A Night at the Gallery.”. Art work from local artists, including professionals, amateur artists and high school students,...
See What Properties Recently Got Contracts or Sold
Keep an eye on the market and see if your favorite properties are getting contracts. 1. SOLD —More on this property that got new owners: Charming old home-place in a superb location where you have country in the city! This two bedroom 1 bath home needs work, but has been home since 1941 until the owner’s recent move-in with family. Detached garage, 20×20 pole shed and 2 plus or minus acres with cable internet, tv and phone and city water. The family members and others living on adjoining property have ingress and egress easement (private driveway) to their homes.
'She puts everybody else first': Grieving Texas farmer gets greenhouse, mower thanks to Little Wishes
DALLAS — Detroit is a tiny town in Red River County near the Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas state lines. And it isn’t pronounced the way you think it’s pronounced. The emphasis is on the first syllable. Debra and Kevin Galland quickly learned that when they moved to...
Hampton House: Jewelry Business Creates Lasting Success
With five children, a husband, and a family insulation business, Angela Hampton registered for jewelry classes during a busy time of her life. “Wesley (her husband) told me to chase my dream,” Angela says. Having taken numerous art courses at the University of Arkansas when she was younger, Angela’s...
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The crash happened near the 15000 block of Old Jacksonville Highway. An officer on the scene said three cars were involved and one person went to the hospital by ambulance.
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala Lights to Celebrate Seventeenth Year
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will be holding its seventeenth Lights of Life Gala on April 22, 2023. The gala has been popular with the Hopkins County community since it was first held in 2006. Dinner, dancing, and fundraising for improved local health care options have always been the focus of the evening.
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
Oaklea Mansion: Fall in Love With History in Winnsboro
Oklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast offers a unique historic experience near downtown Winnsboro that is both elegant and luxurious. The grand historic home was built by Marcus Dewitt Carlock Sr. in 1903 for the purpose of entertaining guests. Serving as the Carlock family home for almost a century, it became known as the Carlock House.
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
Ranger is honored at retirement reception
Ranger is honored at retirement reception Image HONORS GIVEN — John Vance (right) received recognitions from state, district and county officials in a recent retirement reception. Staff photo by Faith Huffman Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Wed, 01/25/2023 - 05:51 ...
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
