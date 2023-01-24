ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

waupacanow.com

County has first confirmed CWD case

Waupaca County has its first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. A hunter harvested the 2-year-old doe in the town of Harrison in the northwestern part of the county, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. DNR to host public meeting. The DNR and Waupaca...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river

PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Fox River in Princeton. The sheriff’s office was asked to check on a person’s welfare at a house along the river shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. The house was empty, but deputies found tracks on the frozen river which led to some broken ice and open water.
PRINCETON, WI
WausauPilot

Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash

Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
WAUSAU, WI
WFRV Local 5

City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-On Wednesday, City of Oshkosh officials highlighted some of the assistance programs they offer to residents looking to buy a new home or improve their current one. Over 100 people attended the presentation at the Oshkosh Convention Center. One of those people was Mauricio Marin. He told Local Five News that he’s originally […]
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
amhersttalon.org

Team Amherst registers lake’s two biggest fish in first ever tournament

MINOQUA–The Amherst fishing club finished in the middle of the pack at its first ever team ice fishing tournament, but more significantly, registered the two biggest fish — a pair of Northern Pike measuring at least 35 inches each. Thirteen teams from throughout the state participated in the...
AMHERST, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance to bring awareness to cardiac health

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders in Portage County will begin a new initiative on Jan. 28 to bring awareness to heart health. Beginning Saturday, a large heart illuminated by red bulbs will be placed on Fire Dept. Station 1. For every heart attack or cardiac arrest recorded by the Stevens Point, Amherst, and Plover Fire Department in Portage County, a red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
thecitypages.com

Wausau Winter Fest and other weekend events for the week of Jan. 26, 2023

WINTER BREW FEST: FRIDAY 1/27 | JEFFERSON STREET INN, WAUSAU. WINTER FEST SATURDAY 1/28 | 400 BLOCK & DOWNTOWN, WAUSAU. The best way to chase away the winter blues is to get outside and have fun with a day of free activities for all ages during Wausau Events’ annual Winter Fest. The majority of the outdoor action—the ice skating, sled dog demonstrations, and ice castle building—happen right on the 400 Block. Other events are spread throughout downtown. On Third Street find Monk Gardens animal tracking, REGI bird demonstration and ice carvers. Inside Washington Square there will be crafts and projects as well as free pizza slices being served from The Clay House Pizza Kiln and cookies. Event held 10 am-1 pm. Details at wausauevents.org.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25

Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud

A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29

A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
wwisradio.com

Monroe County Man Charged With Tax Fraud

Keith S. Burch, 55, of Warrens, Wisconsin was recently charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with three felony counts of filing a false or fraudulent state income tax return for tax years 2016 through 2018. According to the criminal complaint, Burch failed to report self-employment income he earned from his...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mistrial? Grant Fuhrman defense raises the possibility

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony began Tuesday in the attempted-murder trial of former Oshkosh West High School student Grant Fuhrman. Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a school resource officer in 2019 with the intent of killing him. The officer said he shot the student to stop the attack. Both were taken to a hospital. Fuhrman, now 20, was 16 at the time.
OSHKOSH, WI

