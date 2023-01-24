Read full article on original website
Related
waupacanow.com
County has first confirmed CWD case
Waupaca County has its first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. A hunter harvested the 2-year-old doe in the town of Harrison in the northwestern part of the county, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. DNR to host public meeting. The DNR and Waupaca...
wearegreenbay.com
Wild deer tests positive for CWD in Waupaca County, Wisconsin DNR confirms
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A hunter-harvested deer in Waupaca County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), prompting bans to be renewed. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed the positive test result from the 2-year-old doe in a release on Thursday. As a result of the CWD...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river
PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Fox River in Princeton. The sheriff’s office was asked to check on a person’s welfare at a house along the river shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. The house was empty, but deputies found tracks on the frozen river which led to some broken ice and open water.
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-On Wednesday, City of Oshkosh officials highlighted some of the assistance programs they offer to residents looking to buy a new home or improve their current one. Over 100 people attended the presentation at the Oshkosh Convention Center. One of those people was Mauricio Marin. He told Local Five News that he’s originally […]
wearegreenbay.com
Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
WSAW
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
Logging truck overturns on Hwy. 29 prompting lane closure for cleanup
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Marathon County Highway Department will be shutting down lane 1 (the passing lane) of State Highway 29, westbound, from County Highway S to Lumber Falls Road, in the Town of Rib Falls. The scheduled lane shut down is anticipated to last three hours.
amhersttalon.org
Team Amherst registers lake’s two biggest fish in first ever tournament
MINOQUA–The Amherst fishing club finished in the middle of the pack at its first ever team ice fishing tournament, but more significantly, registered the two biggest fish — a pair of Northern Pike measuring at least 35 inches each. Thirteen teams from throughout the state participated in the...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
WSAW
Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance to bring awareness to cardiac health
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders in Portage County will begin a new initiative on Jan. 28 to bring awareness to heart health. Beginning Saturday, a large heart illuminated by red bulbs will be placed on Fire Dept. Station 1. For every heart attack or cardiac arrest recorded by the Stevens Point, Amherst, and Plover Fire Department in Portage County, a red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb.
wxpr.org
Special assessments raise ire of some Rhinelander residents, city council members
Seven property owners on Ohlson Lane recently received bills from the city of Rhinelander, requesting payment of over $24,000 each for sewer and water lines installed over the summer. Several of the property owners spoke during a public hearing Monday at Rhinelander City Hall. It is a project and expense they said were a surprise.
thecitypages.com
Wausau Winter Fest and other weekend events for the week of Jan. 26, 2023
WINTER BREW FEST: FRIDAY 1/27 | JEFFERSON STREET INN, WAUSAU. WINTER FEST SATURDAY 1/28 | 400 BLOCK & DOWNTOWN, WAUSAU. The best way to chase away the winter blues is to get outside and have fun with a day of free activities for all ages during Wausau Events’ annual Winter Fest. The majority of the outdoor action—the ice skating, sled dog demonstrations, and ice castle building—happen right on the 400 Block. Other events are spread throughout downtown. On Third Street find Monk Gardens animal tracking, REGI bird demonstration and ice carvers. Inside Washington Square there will be crafts and projects as well as free pizza slices being served from The Clay House Pizza Kiln and cookies. Event held 10 am-1 pm. Details at wausauevents.org.
onfocus.news
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud
A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
cwbradio.com
Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29
A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
cwbradio.com
Two Marshfield Manufacturers Selected as Finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The...
wwisradio.com
Monroe County Man Charged With Tax Fraud
Keith S. Burch, 55, of Warrens, Wisconsin was recently charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with three felony counts of filing a false or fraudulent state income tax return for tax years 2016 through 2018. According to the criminal complaint, Burch failed to report self-employment income he earned from his...
spmetrowire.com
EXCLUSIVE: County committee votes to postpone new health care center
The Portage Co. Space and Properties Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to pause the new healthcare center project.
WBAY Green Bay
Mistrial? Grant Fuhrman defense raises the possibility
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony began Tuesday in the attempted-murder trial of former Oshkosh West High School student Grant Fuhrman. Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a school resource officer in 2019 with the intent of killing him. The officer said he shot the student to stop the attack. Both were taken to a hospital. Fuhrman, now 20, was 16 at the time.
Comments / 0