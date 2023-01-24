WINTER BREW FEST: FRIDAY 1/27 | JEFFERSON STREET INN, WAUSAU. WINTER FEST SATURDAY 1/28 | 400 BLOCK & DOWNTOWN, WAUSAU. The best way to chase away the winter blues is to get outside and have fun with a day of free activities for all ages during Wausau Events’ annual Winter Fest. The majority of the outdoor action—the ice skating, sled dog demonstrations, and ice castle building—happen right on the 400 Block. Other events are spread throughout downtown. On Third Street find Monk Gardens animal tracking, REGI bird demonstration and ice carvers. Inside Washington Square there will be crafts and projects as well as free pizza slices being served from The Clay House Pizza Kiln and cookies. Event held 10 am-1 pm. Details at wausauevents.org.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO