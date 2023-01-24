Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
WNDU
WNDU
abc57.com
New traffic light sits at intersection of Emerson Drive, Cassopolis Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A new traffic light will begin operating at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street on Monday, according to the City of Elkhart. The new signal-controlled light is expected to be a safety upgrade for pedestrians in the busy area. Its establishment is a collaboration with...
WNDU
Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting back in November on South Bend’s northwest side. Police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a home near Lincoln Way West and Elmer Street.
WNDU
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools: electric buses are coming to town
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) unveiled two new electric school buses Friday. The environmentally-friendly electric buses will save SBCSC more than 30 thousand gallons of diesel each year. SBCSC is the first school district in Northern Indiana to begin using these new vehicles.
WNDU
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
abc57.com
Officials cite road conditions as possible factor in two-vehicle fatal crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies were dispatched to the area of US Highway 12 and Franklin Street on Thursday morning to reports of a car vs. semi head-on collision, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office. Upon arriving, EMS located a black Ford SUV pinned in a ditch underneath the...
WNDU
All 3 suspects arrested in homicide of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says all three suspects in the homicide of a 74-year-old Benton Harbor man are now in custody. Officers were called to the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday, Jan. 22, where they found a dead man inside a home. Police say the victim, Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Times-Union Newspaper
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in the city. The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Holiday View Drive. When officers arrived, residents of one home in the area reported gunfire damage to their home. They also reported that their dog received a small gash.
fox32chicago.com
Gary gives away Ring cameras to residents to combat crime
GARY, Ind. - Some Gary residents are being armed with new technology to keep them safe. On Thursday, Mayor Jerome Prince and the pastor of Flourish Church gave away 50 Ring camera systems. The giveaway was part of a new public safety initiative called "Operation Safe Zone". The cameras will...
WNDU
abc57.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with homicide of Leon Johnson
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --- All three suspects connected to the mysterious homicide of Leon Johnson have been identified and arrested, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. They were caught on surveillance video at the front doorstep of 74-year-old Leon Johnson who was shot and killed inside his own...
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
Video Shows Indiana Jimmy John's Driver Throwing Sandwich to Customer's Door
A delivery driver for a Jimmy John's location in South Bend, Ind. has been fired after Ring camera footage captured him throwing a customer's sandwich to their door. According to South Bend NBC affiliate WNDU, one family heard a loud thump on their door shortly after placing an order for a Jimmy John's sandwich.
