WTVM
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
Ga. man said he was robbed at gunpoint. He was actually just late on his rent.
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after police say he pretended to get robbed to distract from being late on his rent payment. LaGrange police say they were called to the Stay Lodge Extended Stay to reports of an armed robbery at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
wgxa.tv
Escaped inmate found and back in police custody
UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
wltz.com
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau made ten arrests, cleared multiple warrants and seized two firearms, drugs and money. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, in addition to the two guns, investigators seized nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, about five grams of...
WTVM
Columbus police investigating a string of recent robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a string of armed robberies along Victory Drive. They say multiple businesses were impacted, especially near Fort Benning Road. There is no official word on any arrests. However, stay with News Leader 9 as we gain more details.
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
wltz.com
Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police responded to a recent circulation of a social media post criticizing the conditions of animals at the Lagrange Animal Shelter. The accusations in the post include that a puppy died of parvo within fours hours of being adopted and that same puppy was beat by a staff member with a broomstick, according to a video.
Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night. CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not […]
Police identify human remains found behind Georgia Dunkin’ store
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Investigators say human remains found behind a Georgia Dunkin’ store are that of a man who was reported missing in 2019. The remains were found behind the store along Veterans Parkway in Columbus and were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reported. The office then sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.
Officers asked to wear plain clothes at Capital Murder trial of alleged Auburn cop killer
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement officers are being asked to wear plain clothes and not their uniforms if they attend the February 6th Capital Murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn Police Officer. Tuesday, inside the Lee County Justice Center, a status hearing was held in the Capital Murder case involving […]
wdhn.com
Man arrested in Dale Co. after assaulting an officer, leading cops on chase, DCSO
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A man accused of assaulting an officer was arrested in Dale County after leading authorities on a chase two-county chase, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum says his department was alerted to a police chase heading south...
WTVM
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
wltz.com
Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery
Columbus, Ga — COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels.
WALB 10
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Business Owner Robert Albritten was shot during an armed robbery on Monday morning, according to Dawson and Terrell County officials. Albritten, the former mayor of Dawson, was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in the 300 block of Cedar Hill Ave SE in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
WTVM
Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have found human remains and identified them as a missing Columbus man. Investigators say the remains belong to 41-year-old Matthew Turner. The bones were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office in 2021, which sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for further investigation.
Muscogee Co. Coroner’s Office release identity of remains found in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is releasing the identity of skeletal remains found behind the Dunkin’ Donuts at Veteran’s Parkway on Feb. 28, 2021. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the remains are of a man missing since 2019 — Matthew Turner, 41-years-old when seen last. The cause of Turner’s […]
20-year-old Georgia man fatally struck by train in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 20-year-old Fortson, Georgia, man was fatally struck by a train earlier this morning, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City, Alabama. The coroner’s office says Ahmad Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead […]
How did you end up on the streets? Some of those counted in Columbus homeless count answer that question
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early Tuesday morning, about three dozen volunteers working across Columbus and Phenix City counting the region’s homeless population. Home for Good’s annual Point in Time count puts names and faces on the homeless problem. John was sleeping under the Oglethorpe Bridge when Home for Good volunteers found him before the sun […]
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man killed on Georgetown Dr. in Columbus speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New reaction from a Columbus mother whose son was shot and killed last Fall. This coming on the heels of two suspects surrendering to police as we learn a new twist in the case. According to Columbus police, the investigation revealed that Michael McCarter was being...
