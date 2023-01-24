Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
NES' Energy Design, Smart Control Systems for GC Rieber's Windkeeper Vessels
Turkish Cemre Shipyard has awarded HAV Group ASA’s subsidiary Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) a contract to deliver energy design, and smart control systems for two “Windkeeper” service operations vessels (SOV). The Turkish shipyard is building the Windkeeper for the Norwegian firm GC Rieber Shipping. NES’ scope...
marinelink.com
Grimaldi Orders More Ammonia Ready Car Carriers
The Grimaldi Group announced it has exercised its option for the construction of five additional ammonia-ready 9,000 CEU car carriers from China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu, part of China Merchant Industry Holdings (CMI). Grimaldi announced its initial order for five new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessels from CMI...
marinelink.com
Socatra to Install Rotor Sails on Its MR Tanker Alcyone
French ship owner and operator Socatra has signed a contract with auxiliary wind propulsion systems manufacturer Norsepower for the retrofit installation of two Norsepower Rotor Sails️ on the medium range (MR) tanker Alcyone. The 50,000 dwt, 2022 built, French flag tanker - chartered by global energy company TotalEnergies –...
marinelink.com
Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder
IWS Fleet AS has ordered two more Walk-to-Work commissioning service operations vessels (“CSOV”) from China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. The company said Tuesday that the two newbuilds would be delivered in the second quarter of 2025. Following the delivery, the offshore wind vessel owner will have a...
marinelink.com
Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced it has signed a binding agreement today under which it will acquire 35% of J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited (JMBPL) from a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd AG signed a binding agreement with JMBPL and its promoters, the Kotak family, to...
marinelink.com
Diana Shipping Sells 2005-built Bulker for $15 Million
Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping on Wednesday announced it has signed a memorandum of agreement to sell one of its older vessels. Diana said it sold the 2005-built Capesize vessel Aliki to an unnamed, unaffiliated third party for a sale price of $15.08 million before commissions. Delivery to the buyer...
marinelink.com
ADNOC's New LNG Carriers to Feature Silverstream Air Lubrication
U.K.-based Silverstream Technologies announced it has secured an order to supply its air lubrication system for a series of six new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers being built for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) by China's CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard Group Co. Ltd. Scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026,...
marinelink.com
S5 Inks Deal with Deutsche ReGas to Manage Shuttle Tankers
Transfer carrier Coral Furcata delivers LNG to FSRU Neptune at Deutsche ReGas's Terminal, Lubmin, Germany. Image courtesy S5 Agency World. S5 Agency World (S5) signed a contract with Deutsche ReGas to act as terminal agent at its new Deutsche Ostsee LNG terminal at Lubmin Port, on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. The new LNG terminal will process LNG imports into Germany and has a regasification apacity of up to 5.2 bcm of natural gas per year.
marinelink.com
Cromarty Firth Port Wins Monopile Marshalling Deal for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm
Developers of the Moray West offshore wind farm in the UK have selected Invergordon port in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland, as the location for marshalling all 62 monopiles prior to installation as part of the Moray West offshore wind farm. The wind farm is being developed by Ocean Winds, a...
marinelink.com
Container Shipping Giants Maersk, MSC to End Alliance from 2025
Container shipping firms MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk have mutually agreed to terminate, effective in January 2025, their 2M alliance. 2M is a container shipping line vessel sharing agreement (VSA) introduced in 2015 " with the aim of ensuring competitive and cost-efficient operations on the Asia-Europe, Transatlantic and Transpacific trades."
marinelink.com
Training Tips for Ships - Tip #43: What’s the Point of Testing (Part II)?
In the previous edition of Training Tips for Ships, we made the point that assessment can never tell us whether a candidate has all the knowledge required for a role or is able to perform the skills necessary under all conditions. Instead, assessment is essentially an audit or sampling process whereby we test a subset of skills or knowledge in the hope that what we learn about that subset can be extrapolated to all the required knowledge and skills. Understanding this core truth about assessment creates a number of implications about how we need to train and test for optimal performance. Let’s discuss some of them here.
marinelink.com
Alma's Ammonia Fuel Cell System Gets AIP from DNV
Norway-based Alma Clean Power announced its design of a 1 MW ammonia fueled marine solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society DNV. The SOFC system design has been evaluated for compliance with DNV class rules and IMO guidelines for fuel cell installations. The...
marinelink.com
TORM Buys Seven LR1 Tankers
Danish tanker shipping company TORM announced it has entered into deals to acquire seven secondhand LR1 vessels. The company said on Thursday that it reached a deal on January 25 to acquire three vessels after purchasing four vessels earlier this month. The seven ships were built at Korean and Chinese shipyards from 2011 to 2013.
