In the previous edition of Training Tips for Ships, we made the point that assessment can never tell us whether a candidate has all the knowledge required for a role or is able to perform the skills necessary under all conditions. Instead, assessment is essentially an audit or sampling process whereby we test a subset of skills or knowledge in the hope that what we learn about that subset can be extrapolated to all the required knowledge and skills. Understanding this core truth about assessment creates a number of implications about how we need to train and test for optimal performance. Let’s discuss some of them here.

1 DAY AGO