Don't miss valuable tax credits on National Earned Income Tax Credit Day

Credits worth up to $11,097 are available to eligible New Yorkers. Submitted by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. On National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is urging taxpayers to review their eligibility for this valuable benefit.
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York

E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
Maximum SNAP Benefits For All New Yorkers In January

New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January. Governor Kathy Hochul announced all households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month following $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, representatives said. SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Click Here To Read More.
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY $234 millones de dólares adicionales en beneficios SNAP para NY

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000

2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
How To Get Free COVID-19 Tests In New York

Once again you can get up to 4 free COVID-19 tests here in New York. The United States Postal Service is again sending out up to 4 free Covid-19 tests to residents all across the country. The program was stopped last March as funding ran out, but with an uptick...
