jsuchanticleer.com
Gamecocks win a nail-bitter against a depleted Central Arkansas team
Women’s basketball snapped a four game losing streak at home Thursday, 43-41, to a Bears team that dressed just seven players and was without their head coach for the evening. “Fortunately, we did just enough to win tonight,” head coach Rick Pietri said after the game. “We did just...
arkansastechnews.com
Eligible Students Invited to Compete in Miss Tech 2023
Arkansas Tech University students who meet the eligibility requirements are invited to register for the 67th Miss Arkansas Tech University competition, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Witherspoon Auditorium. The deadline to apply as a candidate for Miss Tech 2023 is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Top 3 in Student-Athlete Service for Fall 2022
Arkansas Tech University ranked among the top three NCAA Division II athletics programs in the United States and Canada for community service during the fall 2022 semester. Wonder Boys and Golden Suns donated 3,081 hours and supported 25 community organizations from July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. It marks the seventh consecutive year ATU has finished among the top five in the NCAA Team Works Service Challenge, which is open to more than 300 NCAA Division II members.
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Freshmen Gain Leadership Skills
Six Arkansas Tech University students jump-started their spring 2023 semester by participating in the ATU Freshman Leadership Experience. Alazae Allen of Hot Springs, Zion Brassfield of Dumas, Anastasia Golden of Columbia, S.C., Nia Jones of Little Rock, Hannah Melton of Clarksville and Ellie Stokes of Dardanelle engaged in team-building activities and learned more about themselves through a series of personality tests and self-awareness exercises.
arkansastechnews.com
Get Career Ready in February
Norman Career Services at Arkansas Tech University will host five events designed to support the career and personal development of ATU students during February 2023. Details about each event are listed below. For more information about Norman Career Services, call (479) 964-0843, send e-mail to career.services@atu.edu, search for “@ATUCareers” on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.atu.edu/career.
arkansastechnews.com
Learn About Study Away, Study Abroad Feb. 1
Arkansas Tech University students with an interest in study away programs through National Student Exchange and study abroad opportunities are invited to an informational session at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Miller Center for Global Engagement, Dean Hall room 117. Participants in the National Student Exchange program...
arkansastechnews.com
Winter Weather: What’s Open and When Jan. 25
Several entities at Arkansas Tech University have made announcements concerning their operational plans in response to inclement weather in the Arkansas River Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to remain open until midnight. In addition, many of...
arkansastechnews.com
Virtual Lecture on K-12 Education in India Thursday
Arkansas Tech University will offer a new edition its virtual education series entitled “Comparing K-12 School Experiences from Around the World” with a guest lecture by Hari Krishna on Thursday, Jan. 26. Krishna, an educator from Ilavaram, India, will speak at 9 a.m. The lecture will be available...
arkansastechnews.com
Learn About Study Away Program in Washington, D.C.
Arkansas Tech University students are invited to an informational session about The Washington Center and its internship opportunities on Thursday, Feb. 9. The session will begin at 4 p.m. at Dr. Robert Charles Brown and Jill Lestage Brown Hall room 148. Interested ATU students from all major fields of study are invited.
socialhiker.net
Chilly Willy on Hot Springs
Snow ConditionsIntermittent snow - not hard to cross. Fantastic hike! Lots of snow on the ground, not hard to walk on. It wasn’t windy only at the summit. We used our hiking poles & a few of us wore our microspikes to summit from the tower…
arkansastechnews.com
Leaders in the Industry Series Turns to Health Care
Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus continued its 2022-23 Leaders in the Industry series on Thursday, Jan. 19, with a session focusing on the health care industry. Debbie George-Fort and Kristi Terry served as guest speakers. George-Fort has worked in long-term care for 40 years. A graduate of Arkansas Tech with a...
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 26th
No new Saline County Obituaries were added today. Check back tomorrow for updated information or click the link below for previous days postings.
Russellville police: Elementary students taken to hospital after eating candy possibly containing THC
Russellville police said that students from Dwight Elementary School were taken to a hospital after eating candy possibly containing THC Tuesday morning.
Hot Spring County deputies arrested for allegedly punching, pepper spraying man in the face
The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.
KATV
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
