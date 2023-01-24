Arkansas Tech University ranked among the top three NCAA Division II athletics programs in the United States and Canada for community service during the fall 2022 semester. Wonder Boys and Golden Suns donated 3,081 hours and supported 25 community organizations from July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. It marks the seventh consecutive year ATU has finished among the top five in the NCAA Team Works Service Challenge, which is open to more than 300 NCAA Division II members.

RUSSELLVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO