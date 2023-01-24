One of the Bruins' top young pieces is set to return to action. UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin was a guest on AM 570 LA Sports' Roggin and Rodney show Wednesday, and he said freshman guard Amari Bailey would be able play against USC at the Galen Center on Thursday night. Additional sources confirmed to the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch that Bailey would be available against the Trojans.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO