Newark Advocate

Roundup: Lakewood boys basketball beats Newark Catholic in overtime

Colton Ferry racked up 13 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Friday, lifting the Lakewood boys basketball team to a 53-43 victory against visiting Newark Catholic in Licking County League-Cardinal Division play. Stephen Slocum added 18 points and Adam Crawford nine for the Lancers (2-16, 1-10), who trailed 27-23 after three quarters. ...
NEWARK, OH

